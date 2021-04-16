These animals went extinct in the wild. Scientists brought them back
By Rebecca Cairns, CNN
Updated 3:23 AM ET, Fri April 16, 2021
Photos:These animals went extinct in the wild. Scientists brought them back
Extinct across Central Europe since the 1800s, the Eurasian lynx has returned to several countries, including Switzerland, France, Italy, Austria and Germany, thanks to a series of reintroduction programs that began in the 1970s. However, the fragmentation of these populations is still a barrier and conservationists are now exploring ways to connect animals scattered in isolated groups across the continent.
Hide Caption
1 of 16
Photos:These animals went extinct in the wild. Scientists brought them back
The Tasmanian devil hasn't always been restricted to Tasmania. Around 3,000 years ago, the cute marsupials once roamed across Australia but were forced out when dingoes arrived. Their numbers were further decimated by Devil Facial Tumor Disease (DFTD), a contagious form of cancer that killed 90% of the remaining population. In 2020, the creatures were reintroduced to a wildlife sanctuary in New South Wales in Australia, helping to expand the animal's population beyond its namesake island and control feral cat and fox numbers.
Hide Caption
2 of 16
Photos:These animals went extinct in the wild. Scientists brought them back
Once widespread across the Yangtze River basin, the Chinese alligator's numbers declined drastically as much of their habitat was converted to rice fields. In 1999, a survey found around 100 animals in the wild at just 10 locations, but in 2001, captive breeding and reintroduction programs started returning small numbers of the reptiles to protected areas. In 2019, a further release of 120 alligators more than doubled the wild population.