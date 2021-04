These animals went extinct in the wild. Scientists brought them back

The Tasmanian devil hasn't always been restricted to Tasmania. Around 3,000 years ago, the cute marsupials once roamed across Australia but were forced out when dingoes arrived. Their numbers were further decimated by Devil Facial Tumor Disease (DFTD), a contagious form of cancer that killed 90% of the remaining population. In 2020, the creatures were reintroduced to a wildlife sanctuary in New South Wales in Australia, helping to expand the animal's population beyond its namesake island and control feral cat and fox numbers.