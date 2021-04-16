2 transgender women killed in shootings at separate Charlotte hotels

(CNN) Authorities have arrested two suspects in connection with the killings of two transgender women in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Dontarius Long, 21, and Joel Brewer, 33, were charged in the deaths of Jaida Peterson, 29, and Remy Fennell, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said at a news conference on Friday.

Peterson, 29, was found dead by police in a hotel room in West Charlotte on Easter Sunday. On Thursday morning, Fennell was found dead in a hotel room in another part of the city, Lt. Brian Crum said. Both women were sex workers, police said.

Crum said each suspect is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of firearm by felon, one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

CNN has not been able to determine if Long or Brewer have legal representation.

