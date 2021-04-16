Simon & Schuster won't distribute book by a Louisville police officer involved in the Breonna Taylor raid

(CNN) Simon & Schuster said it won't distribute a book written by the Louisville police officer who was shot while executing a no-knock warrant at the home of Breonna Taylor, who was killed in the raid.

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly's book, "The Fight for Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy," was to be published by Post Hill Press, senior publicist Devon Brown confirmed to the Louisville Courier Journal earlier on Thursday.

Simon & Schuster said it only learned about the book to be published by its "distribution client" Post Hill Press on Thursday. "We have subsequently decided not be involved in the distribution of this book," the publishing company said in a statement.

Mattingly's lawyer has declined to comment on the matter and Post Hill Press has not returned CNN's request for a comment so far.

Breonna Taylor

Taylor, an EMT and aspiring nurse, was killed in her own home on March 13, 2020, when three Louisville police officers executing a "no-knock" warrant returned gunfire after her boyfriend fired a warning shot because he thought he was shooting at intruders.

Read More