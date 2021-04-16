San Antonio police officer wounded and two people dead after shooting during traffic stop, police say

(CNN) Two people are dead and police officer was wounded after a traffic stop Friday ended in gunfire, according to the San Antonio police chief.

A fourth person was wounded and has been hospitalized, Chief William McManus said during a brief news conference, noting that his information was preliminary.

Based on his review of the body camera footage, McManus said a San Antonio officer made a traffic stop and had what appeared to be a casual conversation with the driver of the truck for a few minutes.

The driver then pulled a gun for unknown reasons and opened fire, hitting the officer in the hand, McManus said.

The officer retreated backwards while returning fire, killing both the driver and a passenger, and wounding another passenger in the upper torso. Multiple rounds were fired by both the person inside the vehicle and the officer, according to the chief.

