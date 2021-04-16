Portland police disperse crowd with pepper spray following fatal officer-involved shooting

(CNN) Police in Portland, Oregon, say they used pepper spray and smoke canisters to break up a crowd that gathered on Friday as they investigated the fatal shooting of a suspect by police in Lents Park.

A suspect who has only been described as a white male was fatally shot in the morning by an officer responding to a report that a man was pointing a gun in the park, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said in a news release.

The PPB says lethal force was used after "less lethal" rounds were attempted, the news release said. Officers provided emergency medical aid, but the male subject was pronounced deceased at the scene.

UPDATE: One person dead after police shooting at SE Portland's Lents Park. Protesters have gathered in the area.https://t.co/K6Kz0S4UYR — KATU News (@KATUNews) April 16, 2021

While the shooting was being investigated, a crowd gathered and began yelling at officers, the PPB said.

"The hostile crowd estimated to be over 100 people tore down crime-scene police tape and encroached on the work area," the Portland Police Bureau said in a press release Friday evening.

