Liberty University files lawsuit against former president Jerry Falwell Jr.

(CNN) Liberty University has filed a lawsuit against former school president Jerry Falwell Jr. that alleges he breached his employment contract and conspired to withhold damaging information from the university's board of trustees.

The university's lawsuit alleges Falwell was dishonest with the executive committee when negotiating an exceptionally generous severance package, when he knew a brewing sex scandal would likely force him out at some point. The lawsuit also claims Falwell breached his fiduciary duty as the university's president and member of the board of trustees and engaged in a statutory conspiracy to hide an alleged plan to extort Falwell from the university.

Liberty is seeking more than $40 million in compensatory and punitive damages "plus any other damages provable at trial," according to the lawsuit.

The suit was filed Thursday in a Lynchburg, Virginia, state court.

Liberty University spokesperson Scott Lamb has declined to comment further on the current lawsuit.