Multiple people with gunshot wounds after shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis, police say

(CNN) Multiple people with gunshot wounds have been brought to local hospitals after a shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, according to Officer Genae Cook, a spokesperson for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police believe the shooter took his own life and there is "no active threat to the community at this time," he said.

Police did not give any information on the seriousness of the injuries.

Earlier, law enforcement officials said there was a "mass casualty situation" at the FedEx facility located at 8951 Mirabel Road in Indianapolis.

Two employees inside the building at the time told CNN affiliate WISH-TV that they heard as many as ten gunshots.

Read More