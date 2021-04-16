Multiple people with gunshot wounds after shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis, police say

(CNN) Multiple people with gunshot wounds have been brought to local hospitals after a shooting at a FedEx faciity in Indianapolis, according to Officer Genae Cook, a spokesperson for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police believe the shooter took his own life and there is "no active threat to the community at this time," he said.

Police did not give any information on the seriousness of the injuries.

Earlier, law enforcement officials said there was a "mass casualty situation" at the FedEx facility located at 8951 Mirabel Road in Indianapolis.

The major nearby highway, the I-70, was closed in both direction between I-465 and the Ronald Reagan Parkway due to the police activity, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine. "Please seek alternate routes," he tweeted.

