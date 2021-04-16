London (CNN) Much of Donald Trump's success early in his political career came from his promises to " drain the swamp " of Washington DC. The former US president was referring to the enormous power held by wealthy lobbying groups who try to influence government officials to make policy decisions that might benefit the interests of those they represent.

A short hop over the Atlantic and the story is very different. Former British Prime Minister, David Cameron, is embroiled in a scandal in which he allegedly used his personal connection to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, to try to secure government funds to prevent a financial services company he worked for from collapsing during the pandemic.

Cameron was the Conservative prime minister from 2010-2016. Sunak first entered parliament as a Conservative in 2015, under Cameron's leadership.

The firm, Greensill Capital, did not ultimately receive the loan from the Covid Corporate Financing Facility that Cameron was requesting, but did receive funds from a different support scheme called the Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme, government minister Paul Scully confirmed in Parliament on Tuesday.

Greensill, now insolvent, focused on supply chain financing, which helps companies get paid sooner for their services through short-term loans.

Needless to say, most business owners don't have the luxury of a former PM on their staff who happens to be the current Chancellor of the Exchequer's old boss, and can text him personally. And it's pretty rare for the company's chief executive and founder to be a former unpaid adviser to that former prime minister.

However, Lex Greensill was so embedded in the corridors of power here in Westminster that he even had his own Downing Street business card, which the opposition Labour party has been only too happy to leak to journalists in recent days.

Government officials have confirmed to CNN that Greensill was a supply chain finance adviser between 2012 and 2015, but say he didn't formally work in 10 Downing Street.

The Treasury published two texts sent by Sunak in reply to Cameron on April 3 and 23, 2020 respectively which, while non-committal, did say he had "pushed the team to explore an alternative with the Bank that might work." The Treasury declined to publish Cameron's texts.

Cameron has since published a statement confirming that he messaged Sunak about rescuing the firm, that Greensill had a job in Downing Street during his time as PM, confirming that he worked 25 days a year for the bank and, bizarrely, admitting to going on a trip to Saudi Arabia with Greensill in 2020 to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to "advise on their forthcoming chairmanship of the G20." Cameron says he only met with Greensill "twice at most" during his time as PM.

Perhaps more problematically, he also admitted that he'd lobbied numerous others to discuss using Greensill services in the UK's publicly funded National Health Service. The particular service he was requesting the government use was being offered free of charge by Greensill as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility program.

Cameron defended his intervention as not motivated by his own financial gain, but in order to protect the numerous companies and jobs that Greensill financed. Cameron says he broke "no government rules," but did, admit that "communications with government need to be done through only the most formal of channels, so there can be no room for misinterpretation." CNN has requested comment from both Cameron and Greensill, but has yet to receive a reply.