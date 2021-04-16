screengrab indianapolis fedex
Two military aircraft fly over the White House on April 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. The US Air Force F-22 fighter aircraft flew over Washington as part of the World War I memorial dedication ceremony.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Shadae McCallum
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - APRIL 15: Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) talks to talks to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a meeting with Uzbekistan President Islam Karimov in the Kremlin on April 15, 2013 in in Moscow, Russia. Karimov is on a state visit to Russia. (Photo by Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images)
Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images
CNN
Officer Genae Cook w/ IMPD
WISH
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 13: Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM) speaks during a news conference on immigration to condemn the Trump Administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, outside the US Capitol on June 13, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty Images)
Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty Images
Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin chooses not to testify at his trial on April 15. Sitting to his left is defense attorney Eric Nelson.
Pool
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., questions witnesses during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Washington.
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Pool
President Joe Biden arrives to speak from the Treaty Room in the White House on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, about the withdrawal of the remainder of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.
Andrew Harnik/Pool/AP
Avril Haines
POOL
THE BACHELORETTE - Fan favorite Becca Kufrin captured America's heart when she found herself at the center of one of the most gut-wrenching Bachelor breakups of all time. Now the Minnesota girl next door returns for a second shot at love and gets to hand out the roses, searching for her happily-ever-after in the 14th edition of ABC's hit series "The Bachelorette," premiering MONDAY, MAY 28 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) COLTON
Craig Sjodin/ABC
american airlines plane preparations summer travel muntean pkg vpx_00000000.png
Family Photo/Getty Images
Pool
CNN
(CNN) —  

America’s latest barrage of mass shootings, including the murder of eight people in Indianapolis Thursday night, has renewed attention on the constitutional contours of firearms regulation and the Supreme Court’s 2008 decision in District of Columbia v. Heller.

In that 5-4 milestone authored by the late Justice Antonin Scalia, the high court for the first time ruled that the Second Amendment’s “right to bear arms” protects an individual right, rather than one related to organized state militia as had been the legal understanding for decades.

Yet while Scalia established new precedent, drawing sharp dissents that he had misread history, the opinion came with caveats relevant to today’s gun control debate.

The scene outside a FedEx facility in Indianapolis where multiple people were reportedly shot late Thursday night. Fedex2
Mykal McEldowney/The Indianapolis Star/Imagn Content Services, LLC
“Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited,” Scalia wrote as he laid out certain exceptions. History demonstrates, Scalia said, “the right was not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.”

Reflecting the fervor that the Second Amendment stirs, Scalia’s majority opinion striking down a Washington, DC, ban on handguns in the home ran 64 pages and dissenting opinions totaled 90 pages.

Individual justices today divide over the breadth of the right declared in Heller and when government may restrict firearms. Some conservative justices have pushed for a more expansive reading of gun rights.

Thirteen years ago, Scalia’s interpretation prevailed by a single vote. Today, any new decision – essentially interpreting Scalia’s interpretation – could similarly come down to a single vote.

The Supreme Court has declined to take up a significant Second Amendment case for more than a decade, but as it has rejected appeals, some justices increasingly complain that Heller’s legacy has been disserved. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito have been most persistent in pushing the majority to revisit and develop Heller, and Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh have echoed their concerns.

“If a lower court treated another right so cavalierly, I have little doubt that this Court would intervene,” Thomas wrote in a 2018 case. “But as evidenced by our continued inaction in this area, the 2nd Amendment is a disfavored right in this Court.”

US Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia conducts a naturalization ceremony for sixteen new US citizens during the commemoration of the 150th anniversary of US President Abraham Lincolns historic Gettysburg Address on November 19, 2013 at Gettysburg National Military Park in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
The newest justice, Amy Coney Barrett, a former law clerk to Scalia, has yet to hear a firearms case on the high court, but as an appellate judge she warned about treating “the Second Amendment as a second-class right.”

Scalia’s textualist interpretation

The Second Amendment dictates: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Before the Heller decision, federal judges generally regarded the Second Amendment as covering state militia, such as National Guards, rather than shielding individual rights.

In the 2008 ruling, Scalia, joined by four fellow conservatives, delved into the “originalist” understanding of the Framers in the 18th Century and concluded that the Second Amendment extended to private citizens.