At left, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, at right. Both lawmakers are Republicans who voted against reauthorizing the National Marrow Donor Program.

(CNN) —

Conservative Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado were the only two House members to vote against a bill that would reauthorize the National Marrow Donor Program.

The bill H.R.941, or the TRANSPLANT Act, overwhelmingly passed the House in a 415-2 vote on Thursday night.

There were 12 lawmakers who didn’t cast a vote for the bill.

The bill would reauthorize a program that matches bone marrow donors and cord blood units with patients who have leukemia and other diseases. The bill would help thousands of people diagnosed with leukemia and other diseases by reauthorizing the National Marrow Donor Program and the National Cord Blood Inventory for another five years.

Boebert said in a statement to CNN, “This bill added hundreds of millions of dollars to the national debt, while not receiving a CBO score or going through the committee process,” a reference to scoring done by the Congressional Budget Office, the agency that, among other things, tells lawmakers how much legislation will cost.

And Greene, who often makes outlandish claims to seek headlines, claimed that “Nothing in this bill prevents the funding of aborted fetal tissue by taxpayers.”

The program keeps an inventory of cord blood and a database of bone marrow donors for matches with patients diagnosed with leukemia and other fatal blood diseases and is not related to the fetal tissue argument raised by Greene or the argument raised by Boebert.

There is a companion bill in the Senate that is still in committee.