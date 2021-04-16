Mai Nguyen, a farmer in Sonoma County, California, is the founder of the Asian American Farmers Alliance. The views expressed here are her own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) Early in the film "Minari," Korean American farmer Jacob Yi digs his bare hands into the Arkansas dirt. The first time I saw this, as he revealed the soil's dark, loamy tilth, I swooned: not only to see this rich earth, but also to see hands like mine, Asian American hands, working it.

And I recognized so many of the worries that plague the Yi family in "Minari." I heard my mom's voice in Jacob's wife Monica, who brings a steady dose of reality to his dreams: why not find a farming town closer to a community that cherishes you, a town with culturally aligned child care, a town with a hospital? My mom warned me of those same challenges. She knows about abandoning everything for a new, unwelcoming place; she arrived in the US in 1982 as a war refugee.

The Yis also face the hardships that affect all farmers: the insult of seeing a year's work rejected by a fickle buyer, the uncertain conditions on which next year's harvest depends, the grim knowledge that in the meantime, the ground holds nothing but debt.

Yuh-jung Youn in "Minari"

In the face of these challenges, physically separated from our communities, many of us have built our own networks of care. In 2014, I founded the Asian American Farmers Alliance (AAFA) to combat the alienation I felt as a Vietnamese American farmer and to create the resources and support networks we couldn't get from government programs that on center commodity agriculture and White farmers. At the time, Natalie Bowen's book "The Color of Food" had just come out, filled with photos and oral histories from farmers of color in the US. It included a map -- the nearest farmer of color was 120 miles away, Kristyn Leach of Namu Farm

I met Kristyn and Nina F. Ichikawa, then policy director at the Berkeley Food Institute , at the same time, and they introduced me to three other Asian American farmers in California. I organized a meeting for us to learn about each other and our challenges, and that winter day at the Oakland Buddhist Temple was the start of an alliance that has grown into a membership of farmers and advocates spanning North America to save seeds and stories, share technical assistance, create market channels, document recipes, advocate for racial justice and Indigenous sovereignty policies and support each other through the relentlessness of climate change and social disasters of late.

Labor is racialized and gendered, and violence is racialized and gendered. Asian Americans, especially Asian American women, find themselves in those crosshairs. Asian Americans have been the targets of increased violence and hate crimes over the last year: our elders have been robbed, assaulted, and killed. March 16 brought with it the murders of eight people, including six women of Asian descent. Were they killed because they were Asian American? Or because Asian American women are the ones who labor at this edge of the racialized labor market? How do you tell the difference?