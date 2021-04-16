(CNN) —

While there are lots of reasons to be more hopeful and grateful than ever, the uptick in warm weather, spring blooms and sunny skies is certainly chief among them. Let’s face it: After a long (and freezing!) pandemic winter, we are more than ready to head outside…for the foreseeable future.

To make that dream a reality, we whittled down the thousands of options for outdoor furniture on Amazon, choosing the best-looking, most affordable and highest-rated picks for both tiny and sprawling spaces alike. Best of all? All of our picks are under $500.

Devoko 3-Piece Rocking Bistro Set (starting at $129.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Devoko 3-Piece Rocking Bistro Set

Is there anything better than passing a summer’s day with a cold drink and a slow rock? Nope! Get the job done with this totally sleek-looking set from Devoko, which comes with red or blue cushions for the same price. The wicker rockers also come with a side table with tempered glass.

Blissun 9-Foot Outdoor Aluminum Patio Umbrella ($48.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Blissun 9-Foot Outdoor Aluminum Patio Umbrella

Channel the French Riviera with this crisp patio umbrella that will not only offer some much-needed shade in the summer but will also add a hefty dose of chic style to your outdoor area. Available in 11 patterns and colors — we’re partial to those preppy blue-and-white stripes — the waterproof and UV-resistant umbrella has a crank-open system and a push button to tilt for more angles.

DC America 18-Inch Cast Stone Umbrella Base ($39.99, originally $45.99; amazon.com)

Amazon DC America 18-Inch Cast Stone Umbrella Base

Don’t forget the umbrella base! The price is right on this 18-inch cast stone one from DC America that has more than 9,000 5-star reviews.

Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light ($11.95, originally $14.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light

We promise we’re almost done talking about umbrellas, but first we have to introduce you to this battery-operated light that clamps on to your umbrella pole (it can accommodate sizes from 0.86 to 1.81 inches in diameter) and will illuminate your outdoor experience. With a price of just around 12 bucks, this is one outdoor accessory that’s a no-brainer. More to know: The light has three settings (dim, bright and super bright) and hooks that allow it to be hung anywhere, from camping tents to trees in your yard.

Best Choice Products Outdoor Rolling Wicker Bar Cart ($229.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Best Choice Products Outdoor Rolling Wicker Bar Cart

We’ve never met a bar cart that we didn’t like, especially one that’s made for the great outdoors. Not only does this one come with a built-in steel ice bucket, it can also securely hold 12 wine glasses and up to six bottles of wine — not to mention 80 pounds of refreshments. Did we mention it’s on wheels? Wahoo!

Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set (starting at $399.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set

Including five pieces, the dark brown PE wicker is ultra durable and includes water-resistant cushions (which also come in bright blue for $20 more). Separable, the pieces can join together to form a sectional, a couch and ottoman or two corner chaises — all of which is rounded out with the sleek glass coffee table. Perfect for patios, decks, balconies and beyond, the set’s best feature is its under-$400 price tag.

Y- Stop Hammock Chair (starting at $46.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Y- Stop Hammock Chair

Whether you’re overlooking the ocean from your beachfront patio or staring at your neighbor’s fence from your backyard, this cozy cotton rope hammock chair will get you relaxed in no time. Allowing you to both sit and lie down, the cocoonlike chair features two pillowy cushions and a side pocket for holding all your things. Fear not: If you’re worried about stains with the white fabric, the chair is also available in light and dark gray hues.

DearHouse Artificial Ivy Privacy Fence Screen (starting at $52.99; amazon.com)

Amazon DearHouse Artificial Ivy Privacy Fence Screen

Let’s face it: Not all outdoor spaces are created equal. And if you’ve got an eyesore in your backyard, it’s time to get creative. Enter: this faux ivy hedge that will beautifully cover up whatever ugly thing you can no longer look at. Running nearly 12 feet by 3 feet, the densely packed screen will not only provide privacy, but it will also turn your space from drab to fab in an instant.

Best Choice Products 4-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set (starting at $339.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Best Choice Products 4-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set

Gray wicker is having a moment right now, which is exactly why we’re crushing on this perfectly on-trend conversation set. Featuring two chairs, a loveseat and a glass-topped coffee table, the all-weather wicker is durable and fade-resistant. Our favorite detail, however, is that the cushion covers are removable for machine washing.

Keter Pacific Cool Bar ($82.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Keter Pacific Cool Bar

We love nothing more than a multifunctional product, and this cool bar is just that. Working overtime as a side table, cocktail table and cooler, the bar is just what you need to get the party started this summer.

Pamapic 5-Piece Wicker Patio Chair Set With Ottomans ($429.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Pamapic 5-Piece Wicker Patio Chair Set With Ottomans

Like something you’d find at a 5-star Balinese resort, this gorgeous patio set oozes with luxurious vibes. Featuring two chairs, two ottomans and a side table, the set is made of durable, all-weather wicker. We love that the ottomans tuck neatly under the chairs when not in use, and can be used as footrests or additional seating for your guests. The open-air table also features a bottom shelf, allowing for some storage for your books, blankets and more.

Brightech Ambiance Pro Waterproof Outdoor String Lights (starting at $19.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Brightech Ambiance Pro Waterproof Outdoor String Lights

Looking for an immediate ambiance booster for your outdoor living room? Retro-inspired bistro lights are the answer, and this weatherproof, dimmable option from Brightech has more than 5,000 5-star reviews. We recommend stringing them overhead or along the perimeter of your space to create a canopy of warm lighting — ya know, just like the restaurants perched on the cliffs of the Amalfi Coast. (Need something to attach them to? This pole is your answer.)

Devoko 3-Piece Patio Furniture Set (starting at $124.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Devoko 3-Piece Patio Furniture Set

Simple, chic and totally useful in any size outdoor space, this rattan set is a must-have, especially given its price. Featuring removable cushion covers, two chairs and a glass-topped side table, the set would be perfect for condo balconies, sunrooms and beyond.

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Acapulco Conversation Bistro Set (starting at $213.98; amazon.com)

Amazon Best Choice Products 3-Piece Acapulco Conversation Bistro Set

You can never go wrong with a three-piece patio set, and this option tops our list of favorites for its cool, modern design. Read: If you’re tired of wicker and rattan, this is the set for you. Constructed of handwoven, weather-resistant plastic rope over a powder-coated steel frame, the chairs come with a matching table, topped with tempered glass. The furniture is available in gray, white, blue and black, and given its compact size, it’s great for smaller spaces.

Grand Patio Set Folding Steel Patio Bistro Set (starting at $109.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Grand Patio Set Folding Steel Patio Bistro Set

If your outdoor space is similar in size to a postage stamp (we get it, we’ve lived in New York City too), fear not — there’s furniture that’s just right for you. Available in seven chic colors — from Peacock Blue to Mint Green — the three powder-coated steel framed pieces each fold flat for easy-peasy storage.

Lazy Daze Hammocks 55-Inch Double-Quilted Fabric Hammock (starting at $69.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Lazy Daze Hammocks 55-Inch Double-Quilted Fabric Hammock

After the year we’ve all endured, we certainly deserve some lazy days, which is exactly what this ultra-comfy hammock is going to deliver. Double quilted and oversized to fit two people, the hammock comes with a pillow and two chains and hooks for mounting. Prefer a stand? Check out this one for $119.

Flash Furniture Nantucket 6-Piece Black Patio Garden Set ($204.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Flash Furniture Nantucket 6-Piece Black Patio Garden Set

Perfect for meals al fresco on warm nights, this dining set includes a glass table, four folding chairs and a tiltable umbrella. The set’s highlights include the ultra-lightweight chairs that are easy to store, and that ultra-affordable price too.

Tacklife Propane Fire Pit ($219.19, originally $299.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Tacklife Propane Fire Pit

We know, we know, a fire pit isn’t furniture per se, but it’s certainly an ambiance-defining must-have — and summer nights get chilly. Combat the creeping-in cold with this petite gas-powered fire pit that, when not in use, can double as a coffee table.