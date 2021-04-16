(CNN) —

If you’re missing your pre-pandemic karaoke nights with friends, fear not: You can easily re-create your favourite pastime in the comfort and safety of your home. Even if you’re in a province or territory with a stay-at-home order in place, you can still make it a party — virtually, of course!

Simply invite your friends to a scheduled video call, then line up your favourite tracks, dress up in costume and even have some props on hand to make the event even more special. With a few fun products from Amazon, you can hold an at-home karaoke night whenever you feel the call of the stage.

Keep it simple with a karaoke machine

For an easy-to-set-up karaoke night — and especially to keep costs down — just go for a simple all-in-one karaoke machine. They usually come with a built-in speaker and microphone, and some even have options to connect to YouTube or other apps to find and play your favourite songs. You can also find karaoke machines with their own screens to display the lyrics, or even light projections. These are some of our favourites:

Moukey Karaoke Machine ($284.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Moukey Karaoke Machine

This PA amplifier speaker and karaoke system with up to 160 watts of power and super noise reduction delivers loud, clear sound and comes complete with two microphones. It also offers flash USB connectivity so that you can use your own device to play music.

Portable Kitty Cat Karaoke Machine ($139.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Portable Kitty Cat Karaoke Machine

This adorable kitty-shaped karaoke machine makes the perfect gift for pop-obsessed teens or any cat lovers out there. There’s storage for two wireless microphones at the back, and it’s portable and easy to charge so that you can take it on the road for impromptu sing-alongs.

Singing Machine Bluetooth Karaoke Machine With Disco Lights ($130.97; amazon.ca)

Amazon Singing Machine Bluetooth Karaoke Machine With Disco Lights

This compact machine can play CDs or MP3s and comes complete with disco LED lights and a screen to display the lyrics. The low price point makes it perfect for less frequent use or for kids who just want to rock out.

Karaoke DVD/CD/MP3 Karaoke System ($254.55; amazon.ca)

Amazon Karaoke DVD/CD/MP3 Karaoke System

This machine features a full-colour 7-inch screen and LED sync lights that are perfect for an at-home disco experience. It comes with two microphones and a space to store your phone.

Singtrix Party Bundle Premium Edition Home Karaoke System ($479.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Singtrix Party Bundle Premium Edition Home Karaoke System

For the more serious musician intent on entertaining a crowd even from afar, this professional system features everything you need to produce clear, quality sound. It has even been featured on TV shows like “Shark Tank,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “The View” and “Today.” It comes with a custom microphone, including a stand, and over 300 special sound effects.

Create your own karaoke setup

For a more DIY effort with arguably better sound quality, you can purchase the separate karaoke elements and make your own bespoke karaoke setup. You’ll need a screen for the lyrics, microphones, a speaker and perhaps a projector for a really professional experience. Don’t forget the props, and you’ll be set for a fun night of blaring out your favourite tunes.

Microphones

Bonaok Bluetooth Wireless Karaoke Microphone With Controllable LED Lights Speakers ($40.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Bonaok Bluetooth Wireless Karaoke Microphone With Controllable LED Lights Speakers

Available in gold, silver, black, grey and pink, this highly rated microphone can be used as a wireless mic, a recorder and a speaker. It connects via Bluetooth to your phone or device and comes with its own carry case.

AmazonBasics Dynamic Vocal Microphone — Cardioid ($30.71; amazon.ca)

Amazon AmazonBasics Dynamic Vocal Microphone — Cardioid

This budget-friendly cardioid mic is a great value, and it easily connects to speakers or karaoke machines with its male XLR connector cable.

Monster Superstar Dynamic Karaoke Microphone ($110.45; amazon.ca)

Amazon Monster Superstar Dynamic Karaoke Microphone

This very large, unusual-looking karaoke microphone delivers an outstanding stereo sound and is compatible with most Bluetooth devices. Three different sound effects let you play around with a robotic noise, a high-pitched childlike tone and a monster voice.

Singing Machine Official Carpool Karaoke Mic ($83.79; amazon.ca)

Amazon Singing Machine Official Carpool Karaoke Mic

This official branded microphone from James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” connects wirelessly to the FM tuner in your car. You can also stream music from your playlists or from a karaoke app using Bluetooth. The long-lasting rechargeable battery gives you six hours of karaoke fun.

Projector

For a real karaoke bar experience, project the lyrics large on the wall in your home — or while in lockdown, why not get the neighbours involved and blow the lyrics up on the side of your house or in the backyard? Everyone can join in with a socially distanced sing-along.

Bomaker Portable Wi-Fi Mini Projector ($145.97; amazon.ca)

Amazon Bomaker Portable Wi-Fi Mini Projector

Play music videos or lyrics from a karaoke app, or even sing along to a musical, with this small portable projector that you can set up almost anywhere. It’s easy to achieve crisp focus with the simple-to-use dial, and the low noise of the fan doesn’t interfere with your performance.

Meer Portable Pico Full-Colour LED LCD Mini Projector ($69.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Meer Portable Pico Full-Colour LED LCD Mini Projector

This small, trendy and portable projector can connect to your smartphone or device, but you’ll need a separate adaptor not included in the package. It features built-in stereo sound, but for a richer audio experience, you can simply connect it to an independent speaker.

Dr. J Professional HI-04 Mini Video Projector ($169.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Dr. J Professional HI-04 Mini Video Projector

Perfect for parties, along with indoor and outdoor use, this projector comes with a 100-inch screen and produces a great image, especially in low light. Connect to your devices with an HDMI cable (not included).

Speakers

Axloie Portable Bluetooth Speaker ($27.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Axloie Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Expect zero distortion and high-quality stereo sound with this portable Bluetooth speaker. Choose from either colourful mode, which shows a full spectrum rainbow of lights, or moonlight mode for a more subtle glow.

Echo Dot (4th Gen) ($69.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)

So much more than just a speaker, this clever device was named our best smart speaker of 2021. Ask Alexa to play music, or just stream from your device or karaoke app.

TaoTronics 32-Inch TV Soundbar ($99.99, originally $119.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon TaoTronics 32-Inch TV Soundbar

If you plan on hosting your karaoke night from your TV, use a soundbar to ensure superior sound quality. Connect via Bluetooth and enjoy room-filling sound from this slim, space-saving design.

Rienok Portable Bluetooth Speaker ($62.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Rienok Portable Bluetooth Speaker

These waterproof, dustproof sports speakers are perfect for taking on the road, to the beach or to the swimming pool once we’re able to again. If your karaoke plans are just for you, then you can even take this speaker in the shower for a solo performance.

Accessories and props

Fire TV Stick Lite With Alexa Voice Remote Lite ($49.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite With Alexa Voice Remote Lite

Did you know that you can just say, “Alexa, play Karaoke Night,” and both the audio and song lyrics will appear on your TV? The Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable streaming device from Amazon and will help you have a really fun interactive karaoke night at home.

MyPartyShirt Inflatable Guitars ($13.27; amazon.ca)

Amazon MyPartyShirt Inflatable Guitars

Rock out with these colorful inflatable guitars that add a little novelty to your performance.

Party Lights Disco Ball LED Strobe Lights ($29.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Party Lights Disco Ball LED Strobe Lights

These sound-activated disco lights provide a great atmosphere at your socially distanced party with seven different light modes. They can be placed on any surface or mounted to the wall or ceiling.

VVM Backdrop Rock Music Photo Shoot Props ($26.21; amazon.ca)

Amazon VVM Backdrop Rock Music Photo Shoot Props

Get into the spirit of rock with this lightweight backdrop that you can stand in front of as you perform for a truly authentic rock experience. Also available in customized designs by special request.