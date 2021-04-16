(CNN) —

This weekend, you’ll find a deal on our top humidifier pick, discounted Vitamix blenders and savings on the new Echo Buds when you pre-order. All that and more below.

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is making way for new styles by marking the old ones way down. The retailer’s Clear the Rack event is on, with over 20,000 clearance items going for an extra 25% off, for a total savings of up to 75% off.

Scores of your favorite brands are among the on-sale inventory, including Nike, Cole Haan, Eileen Fisher, Madewell, Adidas and more. Because there are simply so many apparel items, shoes, accessories, home items and beauty finds included in this sale, the best way to sift through it all is to filter by your favorite brands — or feel free to spend your whole weekend scrolling through thousands of items in search of everything you didn’t know you needed.

Amazon TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier

If winter did a number on your skin, consider picking up our top pick for best humidifier, now down to its lowest price ever at Amazon. The TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier has a 4-liter tank to ensure 12 to 30 hours of continuous use, and it automatically shuts off when the tank is empty or lifted up. It’s designed to work in rooms up to 322 square feet — perfect for most bedrooms or home offices.

Via the LED display, you can choose between three mist levels, set your desired humidity level and find out the current humidity level of your room. When it’s time for bed, simply set the humidifier to sleep mode to shut off the screen, or opt to turn on the built-in night light. It’s the best way to add some moisture to your home and some savings to your wallet right now.

Amazon Amazon Echo Buds, 2nd Generation

Amazon’s latest version of the Echo Buds isn’t even out yet, but you can still seize this opportunity to save on the earbuds when you pre-order. When you reserve your pair (with a wired charging case) from the mega-retailer now, you can save $20 off the list price, plus you’ll get a free six-month Audible Plus Trial and six months of Amazon Music Unlimited with your purchase. Read more about what we expect from the Buds here.

Vitamix Vitamix

Mix things up with a new blender from Vitamix. Right now, the top-rated brand is celebrating its Spring Sale, featuring big savings on a range of the brand’s powerful blenders. Prices start as low as $289.95, not to mention orders over $100+ will earn free shipping (which applies to everything included in the sale. The deals start today and last through May 23, but you should still shop soon in order to snag your preferred model before it sells out.

Homesick Homesick

Celebrate the advent of a new season with a new scent from Homesick. The candle brand has mastered nostalgic fragrances tied to a specific location or experience, and right now the lot of them are up to 20% off. This is a Buy More, Save More sale, so orders of $65+ will snag 10% off, orders of $75+ will get 15% off and those who spend $100 or more will get the full 20% discount — not to mention, all the above are eligible for 50% off personalization. It’s the perfect opportunity to scoop up a special gift for the mom in your life, or just stock up on new spring scents for your own home.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Allswell

Allswell Allswell

You’ll sleep soundly knowing you saved big on mattresses, bedding and decor at Allswell’s latest sitewide sale. Use code BLOOM to take 15% off a range of blankets, pillows, duvets, sheets and more, many of which come in contemporary patterns that will boost the look of your space as well as your comfort level at bedtime. Not to mention, the brand makes a range of hybrid mattresses that are sure to give you sweet dreams this spring.

Apple AirPods Pro ($197, originally $249; amazon.com and walmart.com)

Apple Apple AirPods Pro

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back down to a respectable sale price on Amazon and Walmart. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $197, the lowest price we’ve seen since February. Just be sure to shop before they sell out or the price goes back up.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C ($179.99, originally $299.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C

Leave vacuuming to this discounted robo vac from Eufy. Back down to $179.99 from $299.99, the popular 30C uses 1500Pa of suction power to ensure more debris is picked up across all surfaces and anti-collision sensors to avoid bumping into objects. Plus, Wi-Fi connectivity allows you to schedule cleanings via mobile app, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and it’s relatively quiet too.

Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask Hydro Flask

Drink in some deals on several items from Hydro Flask at this Nordstrom Rack flash sale. Several of the brand’s beloved water bottles are 25% off in certain sizes and colors, as are select Soft Cooler Packs, Insulated Totes and Bottle Slings. You’ll also find deals on tumblers, cooler cups and more so you can stay hydrated without spending a fortune.

Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer Eddie Bauer

Stock up on outdoor gear from Eddie Bauer and get ready to enjoy better spring weather. Right now you can score up to 60% off select styles, including jeans, polos, fleeces and more, at the brand’s Get Outside Sale. There’s no promo code necessary to snag the savings — and now there’s also no excuse not to embark on an outdoor adventure of your own.

Adidas

Adidas Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up your kids for a new season at Adidas, since the brand is offering up to 30% off apparel, shoes and accessories for the youngest athletes among us with code GEARUP. This is a Buy More, Save More sale, so you’ll save 20% on two items and 30% off when you buy three or more.

Ulta

Ulta Ulta

Through April 17, Ulta is offering deep discounts on some of its bestselling essentials at the Spring Haul Event. Stock up on your favorites from top brands like L’Oréal, Maybelline, Revlon, Pixi and more, or take this as an opportunity to discover new favorites, like a satisfyingly gross foot peel from Baby Foot.

Refurbished Kindle Paperwhite (starting at $69.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Refurbished Kindle Paperwhite

If you’re in the market for a solid e-reader and don’t mind a refurb, consider this page-turner of an Amazon deal on a couple of Kindle Paperwhite devices. These models have either 8GB or 32GB of storage, so both casual and voracious readers can find the perfect Paperwhite for their library’s needs. And starting at just $69.99, the lightweight e-reader is a total steal, and you’ll still be getting features like weeks-long battery life and an easy-on-the-eyes screen that reads like a real page.

Echo Show 10 ($199.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Echo Show 10

If you’re looking to add Alexa to your home, now’s your chance to pick up the Echo Show 10 — Amazon’s latest, most advanced smart display — at an all-time low price. This device’s 10-inch display sits atop a motorized circular base, allowing it to automatically spin to keep you in frame during video chats or to keep content in your line of vision, and right now it’s $50 off at $199.99 . Plus, it boasts all the Echo Show features you’re already familiar with, like access to entertainment streaming services and, naturally, the famously helpful voice assistant. For more information, read our full review.

Circadian Optics Lumos 2.0 Light Therapy Lamp ($25.49, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Circadian Optics Lumos 2.0 Light Therapy Lamp

If you find yourself feeling SAD during the darker months of the year, consider picking up our favorite light therapy lamp for travel while it’s on sale. The Circadian Optics Lumos 2.0 Light Therapy Lamp is down to just $30.59, the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year, from its usual $59.99 price tag. Though the light’s surface area is relatively small, we loved how it folds up to fit in carry-ons and small spaces and boasts brightness options and adjustable light direction in a tiny but mighty package.

Sephora

Sephora Sephora

Beauty lovers, rejoice! Sephora’s Spring Savings Event, during which members of the beauty store’s loyalty program scoop up major deals from major brands, is now open to all Beauty Insiders. Those who have attained Rouge status can snag a 20% off sitewide discount when they use code OMGSPRING now through April 19, while VIBs will be able to save 15% starting on April 13 and Insiders will be 10% off starting on April 15. Start shopping as soon as you’re able in order to avoid your favorite beauty buy selling out during this stellar savings event.

EarFun Air ($53.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Amazon EarFun Air

If you’re looking to spend less than $100 on earbuds, go with the EarFun Air. We named these buds our top pick for best budget earbuds after five months of testing, and they snagged the title of “best earbuds for working from home” too. Best of all, right now the white EarFun Air colorway is even cheaper than usual, thanks to an extra 10% off when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. Sounds like a pretty great deal to us.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot The Home Depot

Spring has officially arrived at The Home Depot. At the mega home retailer’s Spring Savings Event, shoppers save up big on thousands of items necessary to usher in a new season, including outdoor power tools, cleaning products, grills, patio furniture and more. It’s just the occasion you’ve been waiting for to revamp your home and outdoor space.

