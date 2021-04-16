Trudeau warns Canada faces a serious third wave of Covid-19 cases as officials toughen lockdown measures

(CNN) Canada is scrambling to deal with a punishing third wave of the pandemic as several provinces have broken records for new daily cases of Covid-19 and hospital and ICU admissions.

"Canada continues to face an incredibly serious situation with this third wave, cases are rising rapidly in many cases, in many places, numbers are higher than they have ever been before and many hospitals are stretched way too thin," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a press conference Friday in Ottawa.

He said the situation was particularly grave in Ontario, with Toronto now seeing records shattered and hospital beds filling up.

Ontario broke more pandemic records Friday for daily cases, hospitalizations and intensive care admissions.

"There is every reason to believe that we're now in the final although toughest stretch of this pandemic, this is not the moment to let up, not even for a second," said Trudeau adding "This is the moment for us to dig deep at what is hopefully the very late stages of this pandemic for us all."

