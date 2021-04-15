(CNN) Billions of Tyrannosaurus rex roamed North America during their fascinating reign as top predators, according to a team of researchers that went about the daunting task of making the calculation.

Paleontologists from the University of California, Berkeley, set out to put a number on how many T. rex lived during the Cretaceous period -- about 65 million to 98 million years ago -- knowing that it wouldn't be a simple task.

Fossils have long been used to deepen our understanding about extinct creatures such as dinosaurs, but experts say it can be challenging to use these remains to calculate population density and abundance.

"There is just no information to make the estimate," explained Charles Marshall, director of the University of California Museum of Paleontology, who was part of the research team. "If you find an Easter egg in your garden, how can you estimate how many Easter eggs that have ever existed? It simply can't be done. You need information from somewhere else -- for example, the density of Easter eggs, the area over which eggs might be found, and for how many years Easter eggs have been placed in gardens."

"Previously researchers have tried to estimate things like the likely home range size of Tyrannosaurus, and its basic energetic needs, so this is a neat extension of previous work, and it includes lots of updated information on Tyrannosaurus," said Nizar Ibrahim, paleontologist at the University of Portsmouth (UK) and National Geographic Explorer, who was not part of the research.

