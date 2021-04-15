Fort Jackson soldier arrested after a video showed him pushing and threatening a young Black man

(CNN) A US Army soldier stationed at Fort Jackson in South Carolina was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery after the airing of a video that authorities say shows him push and threaten a young Black man on a neighborhood sidewalk.

Jonathan Pentland was arrested on Wednesday morning, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said in a news conference. He has been released from jail on a personal recognizance bond, according to jail records.

"It is a very disturbing video. It is one that we are not going to tolerate or condone in Richland County," Lott said at Wednesday's news conference.

The video, which authorities say shows Pentland pushing, threatening and yelling at a young Black man, did not capture the events leading up to the confrontation or the full exchange between Pentland and the Black man.

A concerned citizen called to report the incident, which took place on Monday in the Summit neighborhood of Columbia, South Carolina, according to the sheriff's department.

Read More