Chicago police body camera footage to be released in fatal shooting of 13-year-old boy

(CNN) The Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability will release body camera footage on Thursday from the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo last month.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and community leaders are set to hold a news conference at 12 p.m. local time (1 p.m. ET) ahead of the video's release.

In a joint statement Thursday, the mayor's office and the attorneys for Adam's family said they met Wednesday and "both parties agree that all material should be released, including a slowed-down compilation of the events" that resulted in the 13-year-old's death.

The teenager was shot and killed early March 29, when officers responding to a "shots fired" call on the city's West Side saw "two males in a nearby alley," according to police. One of them was armed, according to police, and ran away. One officer opened fire, hitting one person in the chest.

"We acknowledge that the release of this video is the first step in the process toward the healing of the family, the community and our city," the joint statement Wednesday said. "We understand that the release of this video will be incredibly painful and elicit an emotional response to all who view it, and we ask that people express themselves peacefully."

