Chicago police body camera footage to be released in fatal shooting of 13-year-old boy

(CNN) The Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability will release body camera footage on Thursday from the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo last month.

The boy's family saw the video on Tuesday and asked that the video and other evidence not be immediately released to the public, according to a statement this week from COPA, which investigates all police shootings.

"COPA has remained sensitive to the family's grief and is carrying out this release in accordance with the City's Video Release Policy," it said in a statement Wednesday.

"COPA's core values of integrity and transparency are essential to building public trust, particularly in incidents related to an officer involved shooting, and we are unwavering in our commitment to uphold these values."

The teenager was shot and killed early March 29, when officers responding to a "shots fired" call on the city's West Side saw "two males in a nearby alley," according to police. One of them was armed, according to police, and ran away. One officer opened fire, hitting one person in the chest.

