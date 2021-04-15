Are movie theaters safe at this point of the pandemic? What you should know

There are few no-risk activities during the Covid-19 pandemic, but there are ways to mitigate risks. Fully vaccinated people are, of course, at much lower risk of contracting and spreading coronavirus than people who haven't been vaccinated. CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen advises approaching your activity decisions with that in mind.

(CNN) Imagine finally sinking into a theater seat to enjoy watching a movie outside of your own home, immersing yourself in surround sound and wafts of popcorn butter oil. It sounds inviting, but is it really safe now that more people are getting Covid-19 vaccines?

Fully vaccinated people are at much lower risk of Covid-19, but unvaccinated people remain unprotected from the ways coronavirus spreads: when someone who is infected with coronavirus coughs or sneezes and others breathe in those droplets, or by virus accumulated in or moving through the air. You can get the virus from contaminated surfaces, but the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that this isn't a primary mode of transmission. Because theaters are indoors, can involve being near crowds and may be poorly ventilated, being in a theater puts you at higher risk for Covid-19

The vulnerability of unvaccinated people means that everyone going to a theater needs to take precautions to reduce Covid-19 risk.

"Before entering any type of theater, it's important to also consider what the background rates of disease are within the community, and also the contribution of variants that might be circulating," said Krystal Pollitt, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health, and an assistant professor in chemical and environmental engineering at the Yale School of Engineering & Applied Science. You can check your city or state's government website to find out what the current rate of coronavirus spread is in your area and whether your local government has restrictions on theaters.

"You're not able to open up the doors and windows in those particular cases, so if you can avoid those large crowds, then I would definitely do so," said Dr. Ada Stewart, a family physician with Cooperative Health in Columbia, South Carolina, and the president of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

