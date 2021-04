'The Short Game': Netflix documentary female stars are helping to change golf

(CNN) "How you like me now?" say eight sassy golf whiz kids into the camera, accompanied by the catchy tune of the same name in the Netflix documentary, "The Short Game."

The year is 2012 and the stars of the show are 1,500 seven and eight-year-old golf prodigies representing 60 different countries, all vying for a chance to become a U.S. Kids World Champion at the daunting Pinehurst course.

Of the eight we meet up close, three are young girls , of whom two come first. Not that it's all about winning; it's a raucously fun movie designed to get kids into golf. It's stressful watching though -- the parent-child relationship shown in microscopic detail.

When it was released in 2013, Augusta National had only just accepted its first two female members the previous year in former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and financier and philanthropist Darla Moore.

Yet with the birth of two tournaments at Augusta before the Masters in April -- the Drive, Chip and Putt inaugurated in 2014 and the Augusta National Women's Amateur (ANWA) -- the game is clearly diversifying.

