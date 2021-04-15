(CNN) —

With warm nights ahead of us, stargazing is about to be your new favorite outdoor activity.

To get the full picture of what’s needed to get better acquainted with the night skies, we spoke with astrophotographer and aerospace engineer Bray Falls — who also happens to have one of the coolest Instagram accounts we’ve ever seen. But first, what the heck is stargazing, anyway?

What is astronomy and stargazing?

Stargazing is just what it sounds like: simply observing the stars. But astronomy goes deeper. It’s the science of observing objects in space and the universe as a whole. It’s safe to say that for thousands of years, people have been marveling at the night sky. While most scientists say humans started officially documenting the stars using telescopes about 400 years ago, some are seeing artifacts that could put our first astronomer ancestors at almost 6,000 years into the past.

Whenever it started, we have never stopped observing, identifying and trying to make sense of the stars and our own unique position in space. Whether using the naked eye, binoculars, a telescope or any other viewing tool, the vastness of space can be alluring and enchanting…and a wonderful escape from our own backyards, where we’ve been spending a lot of time lately. Here, Falls shares five tips to make each night viewing worth the effort.

Drive as far away as you can from city lights to avoid light pollution.

Check the weather to make sure the sky is optimal for what you want to see.

Use astronomy apps to know when interesting objects like the Milky Way core will be visible.

Make sure you bring snacks and water.

Check the weather and dress accordingly. It will likely feel colder than you expect.

Stargazing telescopes and binoculars

Falls says that using a telescope opens a whole new world, far beyond what can be seen with the naked eye. But where to start? “To make things easier, the best telescopes to look through with your eyes are reflector telescopes; these are telescopes that use mirrors instead of lenses,” he says. “These are simple to use, and will provide great views.”

Here are a few options, including reflector telescopes, that our editors have selected to get you going.

Sky-Watcher 8-Inch f/5.9 Traditional Dobsonian Telescope ($445; bhphotovideo.com)

B&H Photo Video Sky-Watcher 8-Inch f/5.9 Traditional Dobsonian Telescope

Falls says, “If you want the most bang for your buck possible, there is no better option than the 8-inch Dobsonian telescope.”

Adorama lists the same model on its website — also backordered — but will ship it as soon as it’s back in stock.

Celestron 70-Millimeter Travel Scope ($89.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Celestron 70-Millimeter Travel Scope

This telescope is ideal for travel, with its own carrying case and lightweight frame. Good for beginners (especially considering the price point), it comes with two high-quality eyepieces and a 70-millimeter objective lens.

Gskyer Telescope 70-Millimeter Aperture 400-Millimeter AZ Mount ($99.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Gskyer Telescope 70-Millimeter Aperture 400-Millimeter AZ Mount

The coolest part of this bestselling telescope? There’s a mount for your phone so you can easily take a picture of exactly what you’re seeing in that telescope. Genius. It’s also compact enough and comes with its own carrying case to make it portable. Reviewers rave about the steady tripod and just how fun it is for first-timers to use.

Orion 09007 SpaceProbe Equatorial Reflector Telescope ($309.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Orion 09007 SpaceProbe Equatorial Reflector Telescope

This reflector telescope’s 5.1-inch aperture can gather lots of light for great telescopic views, and its shorter frame offers easy portability. It also comes fully assembled, with handy accessories like a finder scope, a focuser, astronomy software and more.

Orion 10015 StarBlast 4.5 Astro Reflector Telescope ($199.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Orion 10015 StarBlast 4.5 Astro Reflector Telescope

Particularly great for kids, this telescope doesn’t come with the usual stand but more of a base. The good thing about that is you don’t have to worry about keeping it steady, as it can sit on your windowsill.

Orion Tritech II Field Tripod With Fluid Pan Head ($79.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Orion Tritech II Field Tripod With Fluid Pan Head

“A good tripod will provide a steady view of the night sky through binoculars, and a steady mounting point for your camera to take long exposures,” says Falls.

This one has a fluid pan head that allows you to seamlessly turn your camera or binoculars, along with a mount that features a super-secure attachment for your device. Weighing just 4.8 pounds, you can consider it portable with its own carrying case too.

SkyGenius Powerful Binoculars for Adults ($39.99, originally $58.99; amazon.com)

Amazon SkyGenius Powerful Binoculars for Adults

Here’s something you might not expect to hear: You don’t need a telescope to get a closer look at the night sky. As Falls explains, “Binoculars are a great, inexpensive way to improve your view of pretty much anything in the night sky. The Pleiades, the Andromeda galaxy, the Orion Nebula, the moon and Jupiter’s moon all will appear impressive in a pair of binoculars.”

These are our pick because they’re excellent at night viewing, they’re moisture-proof in case you catch yourself in a storm and they come at a reasonable price. They’re even great at capturing fast-moving objects like a comet.

What to wear while stargazing

Knee-High Compression Socks, 3-Pack ($69; comradsocks.com)

Comrad Knee-High Compression Socks, 3-Pack

Falls says that good socks are a must-have for an evening of standing and possibly even hiking out to watch the stars. Our editors are loving these compression socks from Comrad that come in both ankle and knee-high lengths, so there’s a pair for warmer and cooler temps. They’re also designed to keep the blood flowing during long periods of standing, which can prevent pain and swelling.

Global Blank Lightweight Windbreaker With Water-Resistant Shell (starting at $29.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Global Blank Lightweight Windbreaker With Water-Resistant Shell

Falls explains that “in many parts of the world, you will get cold fast while stargazing, especially if there is wind.” This windbreaker will help keep the cool air from cutting the fun short, with a three-panel hood, scuba neck, welt pockets and more.

Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmer (starting at $26.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmer

With standing around in cooler evening air comes cold hands. To keep them warm, try one of these rechargeable hand warmers that will last up to eight hours and can also act as a portable charger for a phone.

Anker PowerCore 13000 (starting at $31.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Anker PowerCore 13000

Speaking of portable chargers, you never want your phone or laptop to run out of battery while you’re on the move. With its compact size and two charging ports, this is our pick for the best portable charger of 2021.

Tommy Bahama Key Isles Cargo Shorts (starting at $89.50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Tommy Bahama Key Isles Cargo Shorts

“Where I live in Arizona … I have a better time in shorts,” says Falls. “It all depends on where you live, so make sure you check the weather, and keep in mind you’ll feel much colder with the sun gone.”

These shorts are from the permanent-vacation brand Tommy Bahama and have cargo pockets for storing a lens cap, phone and other small objects that are otherwise easy to lose in the dark.

Proven Insect Repellent Spray ($12.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Proven Insect Repellent Spray

Another essential for a night of sky watching in warm weather is good bug repellent. We named this one the best bug spray of 2021 with its ultra-portable bottle, lack of scent and wide coverage. You can barely feel it on your skin.

Vont ‘Spark’ LED Headlamp Flashlights, 2-Pack ($13.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Vont 'Spark' LED Headlamp Flashlights, 2-Pack

“If you get a headlamp with a red light mode, you can free up your hands, and the gentle red light will help preserve your night vision,” says Falls. This headlamp has seven lighting modes and an adjustable beam, and because it comes in a two-pack, you can share with a socially distanced partner, child or buddy. It’s also waterproof and the batteries will last for days, literally.

Extra-Large Picnic & Outdoor Blanket ($26.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Extra-Large Picnic & Outdoor Blanket

A long night of looking up at the stars can be strenuous for the neck. That’s why Falls says “a nice reclining chair will greatly improve your experience. If you don’t want to deal with a chair, lying on the ground with a blanket does just fine. Personally, I prefer the blanket method.”

This blanket is waterproof, folds up and has its own built-in carrying strap.

Best stargazing and astronomy apps

SkySafari 6 Pro ($19.99, originally $39.99 for Android and iOS; skysafariastronomy.com)

Apple SkySafari 6 Pro

There’s an app for everything, stargazing included. Falls shares that “having the right information about stargazing will make your experience 1,000 times better. I really enjoy SkySafari Pro to help show me what is going to be in the sky and when. It will even send you alerts when events like an International Space Station (ISS) transit are happening.”

This handy app also keeps you updated on the moon phase, because the moon’s fullness and brightness affect what will be visible. “If you want to see the stars, you need to plan to look on a new moon, preferably,” says Falls. He also recommends downloading a light pollution map to help locate the best viewing spots nearby.

Stellarium ($3.49 for Android and $2.99 for iOS; stellarium-labs.com)

Stellarium Stellarium

Turn any Android or iOS phone into a planetarium without needing any extra equipment at all. Stellarium has won accolades for being a simple way to look at the stars with the naked eye. It identifies the objects in the sky that it is seeing. Zoom in on an object to see it up close and learn more about it.

Clear Outside (free for Android, iOS and Amazon devices; clearoutside.com)

Apple Clear Outside

Find out the moon phase, the amount of cloud cover and when the ISS is passing overhead — among many other interesting tidbits of astronomically relevant data — by downloading Clear Outside.

Star Walk 2 ($2.99 for Android, iOS and Microsoft devices; vitotechnology.com)

Apple Star Walk 2

Star Walk 2 is another popular sky viewing app that translates what you see in the sky into decipherable constellations and objects. You do have to download various packs for additional information, which can be annoying, but many reviewers say it’s worth it.

However, there is a free Star Walk 2 version for Android users who don’t want to commit to a purchase just yet, but note that this version contains ads. With nearly 350,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, the ads don’t seem to be that much of a bother. And there’s a Star Walk Kids app that simplifies and distills astronomy information for kids through a filter of a cute cartoon cow.

Polar Scope Align Pro ($2.99 for iOS; apps.apple.com)

Apple Polar Scope Align Pro

To take stargazing more seriously, a polar scope is essential, according to our expert. Basically, it identifies where the poles are on our planet and figures out exactly what you’re seeing in the sky from your exact location in space and time. This app is only for iOS, so Android users tend to use PolarAligner Pro ($3.49; play.google.com).

Best books about astronomy

‘50 Things to See With a Telescope’ by John A. Read (starting at $9.99; amazon.com)

Amazon '50 Things to See With a Telescope' by John A. Read

This guide provides an in-depth look at viewing the night sky through a telescope in an approachable format for kids of all ages.

‘National Geographic Backyard Guide to the Night Sky’ by Andrew Fazekas ($22.49, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon 'National Geographic Backyard Guide to the Night Sky' by Andrew Fazekas

A bestseller for a reason, this book by nature gurus National Geographic provides everything a beginner stargazer needs to nerd out just enough while gawking through their telescope.

Guide to the Stars Map ($17.96, originally $19.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Guide to the Stars Map

Speaking of nerding out, this good old-fashioned star-finding dial lets you tune it to the night sky in your location on a specific date and time to discover the visible constellations overhead. Just note that it can only be used for locations between 30 and 60 degrees north latitude.

How to take pictures of the night sky

Celestron 93625 Universal 1.25-Inch Camera T-Adapter ($23.32; amazon.com)

Amazon Celestron 93625 Universal 1.25-Inch Camera T-Adapter

“Just by getting a simple T-ring and T-adapter, you can hook up any kind of modern DSLR to your telescope and use it to take images,” Falls says. “Even with simple telescopes this will work really well for taking pictures of things like the moon.”

This universal adapter should do the trick, and if you’re looking for an even cheaper option, stargazers like this T-ring adapter as well.

Canon EOS 2000D Rebel T7 Kit ($529; amazon.com)

Amazon Canon EOS 2000D Rebel T7 Kit

You may already have a DSLR camera that you know and love. If not, this is a solid starter set from Canon that comes with all sorts of useful extras like filters, a tripod and a memory card.

“Even a basic DSLR (with a tripod) will give you the ability to start doing astrophotography,” says Falls. “A good place to start with your camera settings is to use 30-second exposures, the smallest f-number possible on your lens and ISO 1600. If your camera has ‘live view,’ you can zoom in on a star to focus your lens. Combine this with dark skies on a moonless night and you can take some really impressive images of the Milky Way!”