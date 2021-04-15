(CNN) —

Another week brings another new drop from Skims, Kim Kardashian West’s ultra-popular underwear/shapewear/loungewear brand. On the heels of its Cozy line restock (learn more about those fuzzy wares here), Skims has just replenished the basics from its Fits Everybody core collection that had a waitlist of more than 250,000 people — which, to be honest, is starting to become standard for the brand, considering Cozy had a 500,000-person waitlist — and dropped a few new bodysuit and T-shirt styles.

Often touted by Kardashian West on her Instagram, each new Skims collection comes with personal videos and photos showcasing the products in detail, with the reality star highlighting the fabrics, stitching, colorways and more all from her home’s closet. And all of this content — which sort of feels behind-the-scenes, intimate and exclusive — is shared with Kardashian West’s 213 million followers, creating a hype that most brands simply can’t match.

Skims

The good news is that all that promotion (and the resulting demand) is well deserved. Whereas the Cozy line is a luxe, treat-yourself type of purchase for a chilly day at home, the Fits Everybody line of bras, panties and more are must-have basics every woman needs in her undergarment arsenal. I know this, because I tested the pieces out myself, and I’m here to say that all of it — from the bralettes and briefs to the long-sleeve T-shirt and square-neck bodysuit — is worth the investment.

The rundown

Let’s talk about the underwear specifically. As a journalist who reviews products constantly, I have a lot of thoughts about a lot of things — like yoga mats, zero-gravity beanbags and more. And when it comes to undies, I’ve tried dozens over the years from mega-retailers like Target, Gap and Amazon and fancy lingerie brands like Cosabella, Hanky Panky and Third Love. So trust me when I say I know a thing or two about what goes into the perfect pair of underwear — and that Skims makes the best ones out there.

Newer to the Fits Everybody line are short- and long-sleeve tees, plus a brand-new cropped tee, that are the perfect layering pieces. Given their fitted, crisp designs, the shirts give off a super-sleek vibe and look great tucked into jeans or pants, and are the best base layer for adding a cardigan, jacket or blazer. Same goes for the bodysuits, whether you opt for the cami, square-neck, long-sleeve, mock-neck or high-neck option, each bodysuit is sexy and modern and perfect for everything from running errands to date night.

The lowdown

First up, the Fits Everybody material is like none other I’ve tried. Buttery soft and full of stretch, the panties (there are eight styles in all) are also slinky and super thin. Second, there’s the design. Each type of panty I tried offered ample coverage, but without pinching — read: no bulging chub lines or too-tight seams digging into your skin. Instead, each panty literally skims (yes, I went there) your body. More to know: The undies are so thin that they’re undetectable, even beneath leggings. In terms of sizing, I found the brand’s guide to be accurate. I’m typically a size 4 or 6; I ordered the undies in a small and all of them fit perfectly. I also love how the sizing spectrum ranges from XXS to 3X. They literally can fit everybody.

Skims

And while the underwear was my absolute fave from the collection, the bras were a close second. In case you missed it, no one is wearing underwire bras after a year of lockdown, and Skims is fulfilling our desire for wireless with several options, including two dainty bralettes and a bandeau that I tried. Each of the three were chock-full of support but still felt lightweight to wear and managed to be sweet and sexy-looking too. The scoop-neck bralette is definitely an at-home option because it’s thinner than the other two and thus a bit more revealing — perfect for movie nights when you want to be comfy but also don’t want to be braless. The triangle bralette, known as “Kim’s go-to,” is something I would wear every day and everywhere, thanks to its interior mesh lining that offers plenty of coverage and all that cleavage it creates. I also loved that it had a hook-and-eye closure allowing for more customization for those days when you’re feeling a little bloated. On to the bandeau: It’s the best I’ve ever tried! Pushing your boobs up, the bra works to flatter instead of flatten (no uniboob!), and after wearing it for several hours, I didn’t yank it up once. As for bra sizing, I advise jumping up one size. I’m a 34C and found the recommended size of small to be a bit tight on my torso, while a medium would be perfect.

The bottom line

All in all, I was super impressed with the fabric, design and overall quality of the Fits Everybody items I tested. Available in a slew of neutral to dark hues, the pieces (especially the underwear!) aren’t just seasonal splurges, but rather they’re must-have staples we should all be so lucky to have in our closets. Check out our favorite picks below, and shop the entire collection here.

Fits Everybody Thong ($18; skims.com)

Skims Fits Everybody Thong

I truly can’t say enough good things about this thong. I need it in every color! Thin and lightweight, soft and pretty to look at, it’s going to be the one you’re reaching for every time you open your drawer.

Fits Everybody Boy Short ($22; skims.com)

Skims Fits Everybody Boy Short

I love me a good boy short, but they’re not all created equal. Some are big and bulky, whereas others are practically a thong in the way they ride up. This pair, however, is delicate enough to wear all day long (even under jeans), feels more like a brief and also provides a ton of coverage.

Fits Everybody Cheeky Brief ($18; skims.com)

Skims Fits Everybody Cheeky Brief

When I heard “cheeky brief” I thought to myself, “You mean wedgie central!” But alas, this brief is just that, offering more coverage than a thong but somehow also staying put and not riding up.

Fits Everybody Scoop-Neck Bra ($32; skims.com)

Skims Fits Everybody Scoop-Neck Bra

The perfect lounge bra, this scoop-neck cutie is soft and ultra thin (read: zero nipple coverage). While it’s not necessarily going to be your wear-everywhere bra, it’s ideal for lounging at home. It was so cozy that I even slept in it at night.

Fits Everybody Bandeau Bra ($28; skims.com)

Skims Fits Everybody Bandeau Bra

Chock-full of lift and coverage, this bandeau bra is the answer to all your strapless problems.

Fits Everybody Triangle Bralette ($32; skims.com)

Skims Fits Everybody Triangle Bralette

The sexiest wireless option in the collection, the triangle bralette shows off tons of cleavage and has adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye closure that allow you to adjust the sizing more than the scoop-neck and bandeau options.

Fits Everybody T-Shirt ($48; skims.com)

Skims Fits Everybody T-Shirt

If you’re looking for a crisp, fitted tee, this is it. Available in eight neutral colors, the luxe T-shirt will elevate your outfit.

Fits Everybody Long-Sleeve T-Shirt ($54; skims.com)

Skims Fits Everybody Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

Similar to the short-sleeve version, this long-sleeve tee is something everyone needs in their wardrobe. Ultra flattering, the shirt’s fabric skims your body and creates a seamless silhouette.

Fits Everybody Square-Neck Bodysuit ($54; skims.com)

Skims Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit

Some days and nights call for a fire bodysuit, and this one fits the bill. Sexy and flattering, the square neck comes in 16 colors and sizes XXS to 3X.