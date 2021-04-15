(CNN) —

Everlane already makes some of our favorite loungewear, leggings and sneakers — just to name a few of the brand’s minimalist cool classics. And now Everlane is making a splash in a whole new apparel category just in time for summertime beach days and poolside lounging: swimwear.

The Swim Collection, which officially dropped on April 15, features seven mix-and-match styles in eight colors, starting at just $30. Choose from three bikini tops (square neck, tie front and classic triangle) and two bottoms (high waist and classic rise). Meanwhile, one-piece fans can opt for a square neck or plunging V-neck option.

All the suits boast details to help you look and feel your best, like adjustable straps and removable pads. Plus, the material has the perfect amount of stretch, so you won’t feel too constricted. In fact, Everlane fit-tested the swimwear on 112 different women to ensure that each piece looks and feels great — and stays put — on a range of body types.

The Square-Neck Bikini Top (starting at $40; everlane.com )

The Tie-Front Bikini Top ($40; everlane.com )

The Triangle Bikini Top ($40; everlane.com )

The High-Rise Hipster Bottom (starting at $30; everlane.com )

The Bikini Bottom (starting at $30; everlane.com )

The Square-Neck One-Piece (starting at $65; everlane.com )

The V-Neck One-Piece ($65; everlane.com)

And this swimwear isn’t just good for looking and feeling your best the next time you take a dip in the ocean — it’s actually good for the ocean too. The Swim Collection is of premium Italian nylon fabric that’s derived from 13,768 pounds of recycled plastic, which means less trash polluting waters worldwide. Each item from the line is made from 3 to 10 ounces of recycled plastic, so you can measure exactly how much of a positive impact you’re having on the environment.

Everlane sent me the Square-Neck Bikini Top and High-Rise Hipster Bottom to try out for myself, and I can attest that they truly are the classic, basic swimwear you’ve been waiting for. The bright, saffron yellow hue has me looking forward to sunny days ahead, and the suit is not only comfortable to wear and feels true to size, but it also radiates the unfussy, cool vibes that’s imparted in the rest of Everlane’s apparel offerings.

The entire Swim Collection is now available to shop on Everlane’s site, so take the plunge and pick up your new suit ASAP. If any of the brand’s other recent drops are an indication, you can expect the pieces to sell out fast.