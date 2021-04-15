Hong Kong (CNN) Riot police, heavily armored, their faces concealed behind masks, holding signs reading "Disperse or We Fire" and "Warning, Tear Smoke."

It's also an image that's indicative of a divided Hong Kong, evoking memories of police opening fire with thousands of rounds of tear gas, dousing protests with water cannon, and on several occasions, using live ammunition in response to often violent unrest.

On sale for 888HKD at the Hong Kong Police College on National Security Education Day — riot police figurines with flags. #HongKong #NationalSecurityEducationDay pic.twitter.com/3BYjwL8zsR

The day was a celebration of the national security law, a piece of legislation imposed by Beijing on the special administrative region last June in response to the pro-democracy protests in 2019 that at times saw over a million people in the streets of a city of 7.5 million residents.

The law criminalized secession, subversion and collusion with foreign powers. People who are convicted of such crimes can face sentences of up to life in prison. And while the city's leader said at the time of its passage that the law would only affect a handful of people, today almost every prominent opposition lawmaker and activist has been charged under it

In a speech Thursday at the Police College, Hong Kong police commissioner Chris Tang accused foreign entities of having tried to "plant anti-China ideas in Hong Kong people's hearts for their own political gains" and "use social issues to ignite Hong Kong local's hatred for the government."

These foreign forces specifically targeted young people Tang said, so the Hong Kong Police had tailored their message to children for National Security Education Day.

A young visitor poses in front of a police vehicle at the city's police college during an open day to celebrate the National Security Education Day in Hong Kong on April 15, 2021.

At the Police College, groups of elementary school-aged children could enjoy a kind of riot-police-theme-park experience.

The college parade ground became a kind of national security version of Disneyland's Main Street, with the police band marching, a sometimes goose-stepping honor guard, a selfie station complete with cute cop balloon figures, and armored vehicles and water cannon trucks to inspect.

It all climaxed in a "kill the terrorists" live-action show, with hostages saved by automatic weapons shots, undercover Mercedes-Benz SUVs chasing an unmarked van and a SWAT team rappelling down from a helicopter to then take down the bad guys. Think "Hawaii Five-O" without the Hawaiian shirts.

Hong Kong police capture "terrorists" during a demonstration at National Security Education Day at the Hong Kong Police College on April 15, 2021.

Tang said without the national security law, "the city would have fallen deep into the abyss."

As the helicopter swooped back in to airlift a wounded hostage to medical attention, end-of-show applause was muted. Many of the children in attendance turned their attention back to their cell phones or tried to get comfortable in face masks made more irritating by the rain falling on the parade ground.

As they hit the souvenir stand on the way out, the figurine set was likely out of range of grade school budgets, but other symbolic trinkets could be had for a tenth of the price or less, like tear-gas flag key chains, or Velociraptor medallions -- a nod to the nickname of the black-clad, elite police units used to quell the more violent Hong Kong protests.