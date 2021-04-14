Eat like an astronaut (or a TikTok star) with these tortilla hacks

(CNN) For astronauts aboard the International Space Station, sourdough is off-limits and whole wheat is out of bounds.

It's not because anyone is on a gluten-free diet, however. Tortillas are preferred over bread in a weightless environment because they don't crumble and leave crumbs floating around, according to NASA

Since the astronauts don't have the luxury of a fully stocked pantry on the space station, their favorite tortilla uses lean toward simple sandwiches like peanut butter and jelly, burritos, and as burger wraps.

An Expedition 32 crew member enjoys a stuffed tortilla on the space station in 2012.

Here on Earth, however, we can shoot for the stars with creative ways to use tortillas in our meals. Inspired by the astronauts' habit of making tortillas part of their regular repertoire, here are six creative ideas for making tortillas way more than a Taco Tuesday go-to.

These supersimple hacks are versatile, customizable, and a fun way to switch up some of your favorite everyday dishes. They are also so easy that you don't even need a real recipe to make any of them -- just follow your cravings.

Read More