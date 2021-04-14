Johnson & Johnson rare blood clot concerns deal new blow to global vaccination drive

(CNN) Reports that the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine may, in extremely rare cases, cause blood clots has dealt a fresh blow to the world's vaccination drive, just weeks after similar concerns were raised over the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

On Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson said it would suspend shots across the United States while federal health agencies investigated a small number of rare blood clot cases, a move that some experts fear will erode vaccine confidence.

Outside of the US, Johnson & Johnson said it would delay the rollout of its vaccine in Europe , where several countries were due to begin administering shots this week. South Africa, which has been hit hard by a more contagious variant of the virus, has halted use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as a precautionary measure. Australia said it will not purchase any doses from the company, citing concerns over it being the same type as the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The clotting concerns about the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine closely mirror those over the AstraZeneca shot, which also uses adenovirus vector technology to stimulate an immune response. It is not known whether that technology causes clotting.

Last month, drug regulators in Europe, the United Kingdom and Australia began examining the AstraZeneca vaccine after some recipients developed unusual blood clots with low platelet counts, similar to those of the Johnson & Johnson recipients.