A state trooper shot and killed a 16-year-old armed with a knife and airsoft gun, Maryland authorities say

(CNN) A 16-year-old, armed with a knife and what turned out to be an airsoft gun, was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon by a Maryland state trooper, a state police official said.

Authorities in Maryland got two 911 calls just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday about a "guy acting suspicious" who the callers thought had a gun, said Col. Woodrow Jones, the state police secretary. The first call was disconnected when the dispatcher asked for a location, while the second caller gave an address but not a name, he said.

The trooper got there within minutes and confronted a male in a driveway, a preliminary investigation indicated. The male was "armed with a gun and a knife," Jones said.

The person in the driveway was in a "shooting stance," pointing a gun at the trooper, according to a witness, Jones said. The trooper then fired at the male and wounded him, Jones added.

