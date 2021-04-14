A dozen people are missing after a commercial vessel capsized off Louisiana coast

(CNN) Six people were rescued and 12 others are missing after a commercial vessel capsized several miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, officials said Tuesday.

The lift vessel had 18 people on board, Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson told CNN.

"Coast Guard watchstanders received an emergency position indicating radio beacon notification at 4:30 p.m. of a distressed 129-foot commercial lift vessel," according to a Coast Guard news release

An urgent marine information broadcast was issued, and multiple "good Samaritan boatcrews" responded, helping with the rescues, according to the release.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued a special marine warning Tuesday about steep waves for the coastal waters from Port Fourchon to Lower Atchafalaya River, Louisiana.

