City known as Hangtown votes to remove noose from its logo

(CNN) The city of Placerville, California, also known as Hangtown, is losing the noose on its logo.

The logo, which the city manager believes is only about 40 years old, depicts a miner and a noose hanging from a tree in the background. It alludes to California's Gold Rush and the rise in crime that came with it.

"Murders and robberies became frequent in isolated camps along the American River, and before long, several merchants and miners had lost their poke of gold at knife point," says the city's website

After an impromptu citizens' jury agreed to hang a man accused of a crime, the town became known as Hangtown. It took on the name Placerville in 1854.

The city council's unanimous vote to remove the noose came after more than three hours of emotional comments from community members during a council's Zoom meeting.

