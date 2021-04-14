Catherine Mayer is the co-founder of the Women's Equality Party in the UK. She is the author of four books, including Good Grief: Embracing Life at a Time of Death which she co-wrote with her mother after both women were widowed within weeks of each other at the start of the pandemic. Based in London, Catherine has spent more than three decades as a journalist. The opinions in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) My husband Andy Gill was a musician's musician, not a household name, but influential. Last year, as he lay in an intensive care unit, I sat with members of his band Gang of Four as they prepared a statement for release after his death. The statement would trigger an insistency of calls and messages: from friends, shocked by the headlines before I could warn them, reporters demanding quotes and, on my first morning of widowhood, an inconsolable fan, who somehow obtained my private number.

I remembered that fan as I watched mourners arrive at Buckingham Palace to lay flowers for Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, whose death was announced Friday . My thoughts were also with the new widow whose quiet sorrow already dominated global news. The grief that attaches to public figures is no less real for distance. Public lives provide markers and milestones for others, and few more so than the Queen and her consort, who have spent more than seven decades in the public eye.

Whatever your views on the monarchy, the expectation that its senior royals should publicly share their most profound moments seems a high price for the uncertain privilege inflicted on them by birth or marriage. The Queen has always modeled one response to this situation -- seen, but rarely heard, her feelings and opinions jealously guarded. Shortly she is to face TV cameras to talk about the worst thing that has ever happened to her. There is a poignancy to this most reserved of women being forced to grieve in public. There might also be, in sharply polarized responses to the unfurling pageantry, an intimation of mortality for the constitutional monarchy she has headed for 69 years.

As a journalist, I have studied this strange institution, routinely written off as a tourist attraction, but in reality deeply intertwined with the other institutions of the British state. I'm looking now at the printed booklet I took home from a state banquet held for the President of Mexico in 2009, among my fellow guests then-Prime Minister Gordon Brown and a swathe of cabinet and senior members of government, together with leaders of opposition parties David Cameron and Nick Clegg, heads of the military and the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, plus business bigwigs from sectors including oil and defense, all the men gussied up in white tie and tails or dress uniform. We dined on poached halibut and beef tenderloin, but the main item on the menu was the business of elite networking. This is how power perpetuates, not only by fiat but through the access and opportunities closed off to the vast majority. Six years later, I co-founded the Women's Equality Party to wrest open the doors to the clubs and stacked systems my reporting had allowed me to observe and understand.

Catherine Mayer

The monarchy is the ultimate exclusive club, the sovereign born to reign over subjects, not citizens, hardly the most obvious of qualifications for performing the key role of a head of state: to unify. The Queen has nevertheless largely succeeded in this function, popular and, in decade after decade and poll after poll , trusted, rarely faltering but for a few famous missteps, her delays in leading public mourning for the dead after a mining disaster in Aberfan, Wales and, later, for her daughter-in-law Diana. Now, at a time of vast and untapped grief -- the Covid death toll in the UK, according to government figures, stands just shy of 150,000 (the highest in Europe ) -- she must negotiate her most delicate task to date, ensuring that the ceremonials for her husband acknowledge and pay respect to those other experiences. The choreography must adhere to Covid restrictions. It must seem proportionate.

Read More