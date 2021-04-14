The UAE is partnering with Japanese company iSpace to launch a moon rover in 2022

By Stephanie Bailey, CNN

Updated 5:12 AM ET, Wed April 14, 2021

The UAE has announced a moon mission that will use an unusually small rover, with just four wheels and a weight of 10 kilograms (22 pounds).
The rover, which will be built in Dubai, is much smaller than the last rover successfully deployed on the moon; China&#39;s Yutu-2 has six wheels and weighs 140 kilograms (310 pounds).
By comparison, Curiosity, NASA&#39;s only currently active Mars rover, is bigger still -- weighing 899 kilograms (1,982 pounds), the size of a small SUV.
The UAE is trying to join an elite club of only three countries -- the US, Russia and China -- to successfully land a spacecraft on the lunar surface. In 2019, India&#39;s Chandrayaan-2 mission crash-landed on the moon. Here you can see its rover on a ramp moving into the main vehicle, before launch.
China&#39;s Yutu-2 is the only active lunar rover, but NASA is looking to add one of its own. The Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER, is a mobile robot that will roam around the moon&#39;s south pole looking for water ice.
VIPER, roughly the size of a golf cart, is being tested at NASA&#39;s Simulated Lunar Operations Lab in Ohio.
