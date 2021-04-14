The UAE is partnering with Japanese company iSpace to launch a moon rover in 2022

Photos: The UAE has announced a moon mission that will use an unusually small rover, with just four wheels and a weight of 10 kilograms (22 pounds). Hide Caption 1 of 16

Photos: The rover, which will be built in Dubai, is much smaller than the last rover successfully deployed on the moon; China's Yutu-2 has six wheels and weighs 140 kilograms (310 pounds).

Photos: By comparison, Curiosity, NASA's only currently active Mars rover, is bigger still -- weighing 899 kilograms (1,982 pounds), the size of a small SUV.

Photos: The UAE is trying to join an elite club of only three countries -- the US, Russia and China -- to successfully land a spacecraft on the lunar surface. In 2019, India's Chandrayaan-2 mission crash-landed on the moon. Here you can see its rover on a ramp moving into the main vehicle, before launch.

Photos: China's Yutu-2 is the only active lunar rover, but NASA is looking to add one of its own. The Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER, is a mobile robot that will roam around the moon's south pole looking for water ice.