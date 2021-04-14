(CNN) —

It’s time to swap out winter’s heaviest moisturizers and richest creams for something a little lighter as our skin adjusts to the change in season. And once again, Ulta’s got our back as we revamp our skin care and makeup supplies for spring: The beauty retailer’s Spring Haul Event runs now through April 17.

Ulta is known for stocking a great mix of both high-end and drugstore brands, so there’s plenty to choose from in the sale, whether you want to splurge a bit or treat yourself to a budget-friendly pick-me-up. Either way, shipping is free over $35, so it’s a great time to stock up.

To help narrow down the selection — there’s a ton on sale — we’ve rounded up some of the site’s top-rated picks from the sale below (and thrown in a few of our favorites too).

Burt’s Bees 100% Natural All Aglow Lip & Cheek Stick ($9.09, originally $12.99; ulta.com)

After a year of working from home and wearing masks, makeup is a little more low-key these days. If you feel like you want a little something, though, this lip and cheek stick is a great duo to have on hand for a just-right wash of color.

Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel ($20, originally $25; ulta.com)

The disgustingly pleasing foot peel is on sale, just in time for sandal season. For those of us whose feet experienced a long winter of neglect, these might just be your new secret weapon — just remember you’ll start to see results (aka so. much. peeling) three to seven days after you apply the treatment, so strategize accordingly. Read more in our full review here.

St. Moriz Radiant Glow Face Tanning Mist ($12.59, originally $17.99; ulta.com)

A safer way to get a summer glow, this tanning mist gets 5-star accolades from customers for even application, non-orange bronzing and stay-put-ability (you won’t see this rub off on your pillowcase).

Batiste Original Dry Shampoo, Clean & Classic ($6.29, originally $8.99; ulta.com)

One of the best dry shampoos at this price point we’ve ever used, Batiste’s O.G. formula leaves hair feeling clean and with just the right amount of volume to convince anyone that, yes, you have washed your hair recently.

Beauty Scissors & Spoolie ($7, originally $14; ulta.com)

Starting your at-home brow care with a spoolie and small pair of grooming scissors can avoid a bare spot (or four) later on. Save yourself some actual pain and trim first, then tweeze.

Soap & Glory Scrub for Joy Body Polish ($10.50, originally $15; ulta.com)

Soap & Glory body scrubs basically got our skin through the winter, thanks to its dead-skin removal powers and much-needed hydration. It makes a great pre-shave step for a closer shave too.

Tree Hut Bare Moisturizing Shave Oil ($8.99, originally $11.99; ulta.com)

If you shave, it can be a little rough going (literally) from winter’s more infrequent passes with the razor to full-on sundress-and-bare-legs season. Shave oil eliminates the thick layer of foamy shaving cream between skin and razor while still giving the blade a safe, smooth glide for a close shave.

Urban Skin Rx Reti-Glow Gentle Resurfacing Serum ($16.09, originally $22.99; ulta.com)

This overnight treatment uses a plant-based alternative to retinol to hydrate, brighten and even skin tone overnight — and vitamin E and salicylic acid give the surface a little extra boost for additional glow too.

Shea Moisture 100% Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Body Oil ($7.19, originally $11.99; ulta.com)

Perfect for temperatures when slathering yourself in a creme just seems like too much stuff, this daily body oil hydrates and absorbs deeply into the skin without going on greasy or leaving you feeling oily. Drop some in the bath for an ultra-luxe self-care moment too.

Whim by Ulta Beauty Pineapple Hand Sanitizer ($1.75, originally $3.50; ulta.com)

Hand sanitizer at half off? Stock up while you’re here!

Duke Cannon Supply Co Bloody Knuckles Hand Repair Balm ($10.12, originally $13.50; ulta.com)

Speaking of hand sanitizer, add some of this hand repair balm to your cart if your hands are about to crack from constant application. The unscented formula moisturizes deeply without greasiness or residual stickiness.

The Mane Choice Tropical Moringa Sweet Oil & Honey Endless Moisture Pearly Braid Out Glaze ($10.49, originally $14.99; ulta.com)

Reviewers call this some of the best gel around for braid-outs, twist-outs and wash-’n’-gos. While it might feel sticky, a little goes a long way; it gives hair great definition, hydration and hold, and it won’t flake either.

Pacifica Wake Up Beautiful Overnight Retinoid Cream ($16.80, originally $24; ulta.com)

With retinoids, melatonin and mushrooms, this overnight cream is a great last layer in your routine before you head to bed. The three ingredients work together to help stimulate cell and antioxidant production, reduce puffiness and hydrate — plus, it’s 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

Everyday Humans SPF 50 Body Sunscreen ($13.50, originally $18; ulta.com)

PSA: Body SPF isn’t just for the beach or sports; if you’re heading outside, you should probably be applying some. But it doesn’t have to be the goopy old formulas we grew up with. Gen Z-favorite Everyday Humans does a great SPF 50 that’s a twofer lotion and sunscreen. It will keep you protected from UV rays, pollution and smog, plus it absorbs super fast so you can finish your getting-ready routine on time.

