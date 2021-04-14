(CNN) —

Responsible. Food-loving. Hardworking. Creative. Caring. Adventurous. These are just a few words to describe Tauruses as a whole. With birthdays spanning from April 20 to May 20, these people are noted for not just loving practical things but also enjoying the finer things in life, from silk pajamas and nice sheets to a life-changing back massage.

And that’s what makes shopping for them this time of year extra fun. Ahead, check out 18 gift ideas for your favorite Taurus.

Birthdate Candle ($38, originally $48; birthdate.co)

Make their birthday gift personal with this candle that’s completely customized to their date of birth. The vessel comes with a detailed explanation of their personality, and even notes on their astrological sign, tarot card and more.

Rocketbook Panda Planner ($37; amazon.com)

For the hardworking Taurus, a neat planner is essential. This one is extra special in that it’s erasable and reusable, with a magic pen and included cloth that ensure this planner is the last one they’ll ever have to use.

Momofuku Half Bo Ssäm Dinner for 4 to 6 ($169; goldbelly.com)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, we know Tauruses love food. And one surefire way to make their birthday one to remember is by sending them a treat from Goldbelly. Working with chefs and restaurants from around the country, the site has meal kits, classes and more that bring award-winning restaurants right to you. This meal kit has everything you need to re-create a glorious meal from David Chang’s famous Momofuku restaurant, brown sugar-glazed pork and all. See the rest of Goldbelly’s offerings here.

For Underscored readers and new Goldbelly shoppers, use the code GETINMYBELLY to receive $15 off your purchase of $50 or more.

‘Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking With Confidence’ by Claire Saffitz (starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

If baking is more their speed, this book by Bon Appétit and YouTube star Claire Saffitz is overflowing with brilliant and delicious sweet recipes. We can personally vouch for the almond poppyseed bundt cake, which we baked ourselves and loved.

Parachute Linen Sheet Set (starting at $149; parachutehome.com)

To make sure they get the best sleep of their lives, there’s no beating this linen set, which we named the best linen sheet set of 2021. Parachute also just launched its own line of linen loungewear that’d make a superb gift too.

Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager ($49.99; amazon.com)

Treat them to a healthy dose of self-care with this beloved massager, which has eight heated nodes that work deep into your neck and back muscles.

Athleta Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Tight (starting at $69.99; athleta.gap.com)

Our winner for the best leggings of 2021, this Athleta pick has pockets and an ultra-comfy fit, and it’s available in all sorts of lovely colors — and black, of course, too.

Bearaby Cotton Napper (starting at $249; bearaby.com)

Tauruses are passionate about comfort, and there’s really no beating this weighted blanket from Bearaby. An Underscored favorite, this blanket has a pretty, unique braided pattern and does what so many weighted blankets do not: It keeps you cool all night long.

Naadam Café Cotton Cashmere Cropped Hoodie ($135; naadam.co)

Speaking of comfort, this cashmere hoodie, which has moisture-wicking technology so you can wear it well into spring, is just about the coziest item in our closet.

Universal Yums Subscription (starting at $14.67 per box; universalyums.com)

If they’re more than a year into working from home, chances are high that your Taurus would appreciate a WFH snack update. This subscription box sends snacks from a different country every month, which can definitely add a bit of excitement to their day. Right now you can choose their first box to be filled with snacks from either Spain or Italy.

The Taurus ($80; urbanstems.com)

Celebrate the spring weather that Taurus season brings with this aptly named bouquet with different shades of pink roses and a bed of leafy greens. For these food-loving folk, adding on some Sugarfina gummies isn’t a bad idea either.

Our Place Always Pan ($145; fromourplace.com)

The pan that does it all. Combining a nonstick pan, skillet, strainer, steamer and more all in one, we can’t get enough of the thing, and neither can shoppers who have given it thousands of 5-star reviews.

Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel ($14.99; amazon.com)

After trying the Goshi towel ourselves, we wanted to throw all our loofahs in the trash. The exfoliating towel leaves you feeling cleaner than you’ve ever felt straight out of the shower.

Tushy Classic 3.0 ($99, originally $129; hellotushy.com)

Speaking of feeling, ahem, clean, it doesn’t get much cleaner than a bidet. Now, for the record, give this gift only if you really know them and they’ve dropped that they’re interested in a bidet, which they easily could, given how Tushy has taken over our Instagrams. Still uneasy? We’ll let our review of this life-changing device speak for itself.

Unicook Heavy-Duty Ceramic Pizza Grilling Stone ($39.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Doesn’t it seem like everyone has been making pizza at home lately? This pizza stone, which you can use when cooking or baking a whole host of other items too, ensures you get that crispy crust every time.

Lunya Washable Silk Set ($178; lunya.co)

With all this talk about loving sleep, naturally silk pajamas make a great gift for them too. This set from Lunya is machine-washable and buttery soft.

Taurus Necklace Vermeil ($90; mejuri.com)

Celebrate their star sign with this gold vermeil necklace engraved with their astrological sign’s constellation, complete with a few white sapphires to mark the stars. It’s available in silver too.

Woven Astrology Zip Pouch ($34; uncommongoods.com)

We all need another catchall pouch for our pens, iPad, Kindle, daily necessities and more. This one comes with some gorgeous embroidery of their astro sign and some of their most notable characteristics. For Taurus, that includes being strong-willed and practical.