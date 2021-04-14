It’s been a year without travel — a year spent at home. We went all in on creature comforts: upgrading our sofas, TVs, home gyms and houseplants. And if you’re like most of us, you spent some time dreaming about your first trip once the pandemic eases.
Now as travel opens up and you can start planning that trip to Tulum, you may find your luggage game is in need of a serious upgrade.
Enter Paravel’s Aviator Collection, a beautiful and thoughtfully designed lineup of wheeled luggage from the sustainable travel brand. The Aviators evoke the golden age of air travel, but they’re engineered with the best of modern technology.
Here’s the best part: Aviators are the world’s first carbon-neutral luggage.
Sustainable style and performance
In 2019, Paravel launched the Aviator Collection with the Aviator Carry-On and Carry-On Plus, but while our travel plans were at a standstill, Paravel’s designers were not. The brand recently launched the Aviator Grand, a carbon-neutral checked luggage that can fit everything you need for longer trips.
Thanks to the recent addition of the Aviator Grand to the Aviator Collection, Paravel now has three sizes to select from:
Aviator Carry-On ($255; paravel.com)
The Aviator Carry-On is perfect for local travel and has dimensions of 21.7 inches by 13.7 inches by 9 inches.
Aviator Carry-On Plus ($275; paravel.com)
The Aviator Carry-On Plus is perfect for longer flights and has slightly larger dimensions than the Carry-On model, at 22.7 inches by 14.7 inches by 9.6 inches. The Carry-Ons were voted Best Eco-Friendly Carry-On by Afar and Best Carry-On for 2020 by Condé Nast Traveler.
Aviator Grand ($315; paravel.com)
The Aviator Grand is perfect for extended stays and is the largest of the three Aviator Collection sizes, coming in at 28.1 inches by 19.7 inches by 11.7 inches and weighing 11.8 pounds. The Aviator Grand was named No. 1 Best Overall Checked Luggage by Afar for 2021.
Built with a tough, lightweight hard shell crafted from recycled polycarbonate and accented with vegan leather, the Aviator collection is strong and agile and comes in a stunning range of color combinations. The Interior lining is made from negative nylon — that’s 100% postconsumer recycled water bottles. That means less plastic in the sea and on the beaches you’ll visit.
Paravel’s commitment to sustainability doesn’t mean sacrificing quality of functionality. The Aviator’s zipper is made from recycled materials and features a built-in TSA-approved lock. The luggage’s telescopic handle is made from recycled aircraft-grade aluminum. Aviators also feature 360-degree spinner wheels with carbon steel bearings, a compression board and a removable accessories pouch, all making it easy to travel guilt-free.
Not to mention it’s easy on your travel budget. Paravel’s carbon-neutral shipping is free on orders over $75. There’s also a range of bundles that will save you money:
● Carry-On Plus + Packing Quad — save $40 when bundled
● Carbon-Neutral Luggage Set — save $85 when bundled
● Sustainable Luggage Set — save $40 when bundled
A luggage brand that leaves the world a better place
In the past year, as travel slowed to a trickle and most commuting came to a halt, carbon emissions are estimated to have dropped 10%.
But with Paravel, saving the world doesn’t mean you can’t see it.
Paravel offsets all of the carbon emissions generated from creating an Aviator. But what about shipping emissions? Paravel covers that too. Its commitment to sustainability doesn’t stop there. Paravel even offsets the estimated emissions of your first trip with your new luggage.
Yes, you read that correctly: Your first trip’s estimated carbon emissions are covered.
With Paravel, you’re not just buying incredible luggage. For every order, the brand plants a tree. In fact, Paravel has planted over 20,000 trees through Eden Reforestation Projects. That’s more trees than there are in Central Park. To date, Paravel has offset an incredible 7.8 million pounds of carbon — that’s the equivalent of 3.8 million pounds of coal burned.
The Aviator Collection isn’t Paravel’s only sustainable travel necessities on offer. The brand’s Negative Nylon Collection includes an indispensable Fold-Up Bag, which is made from 22 upcycled water bottles. Its ingenious set of packing cubes is made of 16 water bottles.
Paravel’s conscious style doesn’t stop at the airport. If you’re day-tripping to the beach or picnicking in the park for Mother’s Day, look to Paravel’s Cabana Tote. Its Eco-Craft Canvas is made from 100% postconsumer recycled water bottles — 23 upcycled bottles per bag, to be exact. The bag’s leather trim and handles are eco certified by the Leather Working Group. And with a silicone coating that stays clean, cleverly placed pockets and zippered compartments, and interchangeable shoulder straps, it’s an incredibly functional bag for any season.