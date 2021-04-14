(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on a Nutribullet blender, a discounted Dyson vacuum and savings on outdoor gear from Eddie Bauer. All that and more below.

Apple Watch Series 6, GPS + Cellular, 44mm

If you’ve had your eye on the new Apple Watch Series 6, you can save on the 44mm GPS + Cellular version right now on Amazon. This model is down to $585.40 — that’s more than $150 off the list price of $749. But don’t take your time here; even though this item is currently out of stock, when you buy now, you’ll be locking in this lower price for when it eventually ships to you next month.

Hydro Flask Hydro Flask

Drink in some deals on several items from Hydro Flask at this Nordstrom Rack flash sale. Several of the brand’s beloved water bottles are 25% off in certain sizes and colors, as are select Soft Cooler Packs, Insulated Totes and Bottle Slings. You’ll also find deals on tumblers, cooler cups and more so you can stay hydrated without spending a fortune.

Best Buy Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal + Allergy Upright Vacuum

If you’re dealing with allergies and big messes, this discounted Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal + Allergy Upright Vacuum is for you. As with all Dyson vacuums, the bagless model offers top-of-the-line suction and whole-machine HEPA filtration. A self-adjusting cleaner head automatically adapts to any floor type, from hardwood to carpet, while Ball technology makes steering the vacuum into even the most awkward corners a breeze.

Several attachments are also included in the box: The tangle-free turbine tool expertly removes pet hair from furniture, the stair tool ensures each step gets clean, a multi-angle tool allows you to reach the highest spots in your home and the combination tool is ideal for tough-to-clean crevices.

Amazon Nutribullet Rx Blender

Whip up juices and smoothies galore with a new Nutribullet. Right now, you can nab the Nutribullet Rx Blender from both Amazon and Best Buy for $69.99 — that’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this particular model. What sets the Rx apart from Nutribullet’s other offerings is its 1700 watt motor, which makes it the most powerful of the company’s blenders. Plus, it boasts a respectable 45-ounce capacity, so you can mix up more juices, smoothies, soups, sauces and more at once. For more information about our favorite blenders, click here.

Eddie Bauer Eddie Bauer

Stock up on outdoor gear from Eddie Bauer, and get ready to enjoy better spring weather. Right now, you can up to 60% off select styles, including jeans, polos, fleeces and more, at the brand’s Get Outside Sale. There’s no promo code necessary to score the savings — and now there’s also no excuse not to embark on an outdoor adventure of your own.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Apple AirPods Pro ($199.99, originally $249; amazon.com)

Apple Apple AirPods Pro

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back down to a respectable sale price on Amazon. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $199.99 (the discount will be automatically applied at checkout). Just be sure to shop before they sell out or the price goes back up.

Adidas

Adidas Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up your kids for a new season at Adidas, since the brand is offering up to 30% off apparel, shoes and accessories for the youngest athletes among us with code GEARUP. This is a Buy More, Save More sale, so you’ll save 20% on two items and 30% off when you buy three or more.

Refurbished Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones ($199.99, originally $349.99; ebay.com)

Amazon Refurbished Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

It’s safe to say the Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of our favorite headphones, as they were our pick for best over-ear and best noise-canceling cans. Right now you can get a refurbished pair of the best headphones on the market back at the ultra-low price of $199.99. They boast industry-leading sound quality and stellar noise cancellation, and they have a 30-hour battery life so you can jam all day long.

Ulta

Ulta Ulta

Through April 17, Ulta is offering deep discounts on some of its bestselling essentials at the Spring Haul Event. Stock up on your favorites from top brands like L’Oréal, Maybelline, Revlon, Pixi and more, or take this as an opportunity to discover new favorites, like a satisfyingly gross foot peel from Baby Foot.

Refurbished Kindle Paperwhite (starting at $69.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Refurbished Kindle Paperwhite

If you’re in the market for a solid e-reader and don’t mind a refurb, consider this page-turner of an Amazon deal on a couple of Kindle Paperwhite devices. These models have either 8GB or 32GB of storage, so both casual and voracious readers can find the perfect Paperwhite for their library’s needs. And starting at just $69.99, the lightweight e-reader is a total steal, and you’ll still be getting features like weeks-long battery life and an easy-on-the-eyes screen that reads like a real page.

Echo Show 10 ($199.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Echo Show 10

If you’re looking to add Alexa to your home, now’s your chance to pick up the Echo Show 10 — Amazon’s latest, most advanced smart display — at an all-time low price. This device’s 10-inch display sits atop a motorized circular base, allowing it to automatically spin to keep you in frame during video chats or to keep content in your line of vision, and right now it’s $50 off at $199.99 . Plus, it boasts all the Echo Show features you’re already familiar with, like access to entertainment streaming services and, naturally, the famously helpful voice assistant. For more information, read our full review.

Circadian Optics Lumos 2.0 Light Therapy Lamp ($30.59, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Circadian Optics Lumos 2.0 Light Therapy Lamp

If you find yourself feeling SAD during the darker months of the year, consider picking up our favorite light therapy lamp for travel while it’s on sale. The Circadian Optics Lumos 2.0 Light Therapy Lamp is down to just $30.59, the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year, from its usual $59.99 price tag. Though the light’s surface area is relatively small, we loved how it folds up to fit in carry-ons and small spaces and boasts brightness options and adjustable light direction in a tiny but mighty package.

Sephora

Sephora Sephora

Beauty lovers, rejoice! Sephora’s Beauty Insider Spring Savings Event, during which members of the beauty store’s loyalty program scoop up major deals from major brands, is now open to just top-tier Rouge members. Those who have attained Rouge status can snag a 20% off sitewide discount when they use code OMGSPRING now through April 19, while VIBs will be able to save 15% starting on April 13 and Insiders will be 10% off starting on April 15. Start shopping as soon as you’re able in order to avoid your favorite beauty buy selling out during this stellar savings event.

EarFun Air ($53.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Amazon EarFun Air

If you’re looking to spend less than $100 on earbuds, go with the EarFun Air. We named these buds our top pick for best budget earbuds after five months of testing, and they snagged the title of “best earbuds for working from home” too. Best of all, right now the white EarFun Air colorway is even cheaper than usual, thanks to an extra 10% off when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. Sounds like a pretty great deal to us.

Apt2B

Apt2B Apt2B

Whether you’re looking for a few new pieces of decor to spruce up your space or you’re in need of something bigger, like a sofa or dresser, look no further than Apt2B’s 10th Anniversary Sale. Through April 19, the home retailer is taking 15% off storewide, 20% off orders of $2,999 or more and 25% off orders of $3,999 or more, so you can find stylish home goods for far cheaper than usual.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot The Home Depot

Spring has officially arrived at The Home Depot. At the mega home retailer’s Spring Savings Event, shoppers save up big on thousands of items necessary to usher in a new season, including outdoor power tools, cleaning products, grills, patio furniture and more. It’s just the occasion you’ve been waiting for to revamp your home and outdoor space.

