What alien raindrops on other planets have in common with rain on Earth

Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
This artist's illustration shows the night-side view of the exoplanet WASP-76b, where iron rains down from the sky.
After losing its gaseous envelope, the Earth-size core of an exoplanet formed a second atmosphere. It's a toxic blend of hydrogen, methane, and hydrogen cyanide that is likely fueled by volcanic activity occurring beneath a thin crust, leading to its cracked appearance.
This illustration shows the metaphorical measuring of the density of each of the seven planets in the nearby TRAPPIST-1 system. New measurements have revealed the most precise densities yet for these planets and they're very similar -- which means they also likely have similar compositions.
This artist's illustration shows the view from the furthest planet in the TOI-178 system.
This artist's illustration shows TOI-561b, one of the oldest and most metal-poor planetary systems discovered yet in the Milky Way galaxy. Astronomers found a super-Earth and two other planets orbiting the star.
