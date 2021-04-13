'In the end, everything is about equity': How experts say the pandemic could invigorate climate change action

(CNN) This enemy does not recognize geopolitical borders. It has the power to wreak havoc on national economies, to cost people their livelihoods and their lives. It seeps through the smallest cracks in our social fabric, targeting the poor and the vulnerable among us. Sound familiar?

The Covid-19 pandemic and climate change have led to catastrophic fallout on a global scale, necessitating cross-border cooperation. Both also cause exponentially more harm to those of lower socioeconomic status.

Experts say that the Covid-19 pandemic has been a stress test for regional and international collaboration that has strained political partnerships. But despite nationalistic self-interest surrounding supplies of vaccines and virus treatments, some experts say it may actually put us in a better position to earnestly and successfully combat climate change in a post-pandemic society -- if we learn from our mistakes.

"The pandemic has given us a trial run," said Alice Hill, the David M. Rubenstein senior fellow for energy and the environment at the Council on Foreign Relations. "But the big difference between pandemics and climate risk is that the climate has undergone permanent, irreversible damage. And so we need to focus on how we build resilience quickly and effectively on a global scale."

Hill's upcoming book, "The Fight for Climate after COVID-19," explores the many lessons learned from the world's failure, so far, to avert disastrous increases in global temperatures. She argues that despite the pain it has caused, the pandemic offers an immense learning opportunity, if only we are willing to take this lesson to heart: When it comes to global disasters, we need multilateral solutions that take everyone into account.