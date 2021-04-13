An 11-month-old baby was killed and two other children hurt after shots were fired into a car in Syracuse, New York

(CNN) An 11-month-old baby girl died and two other children were hospitalized after a shooting Sunday in Syracuse, New York, police said.

The children were shot while in the back of a vehicle around 6:51 p.m. Sunday, Investigative Bureau Chief Derek McGork said during a press conference Monday.

McGork said two women were driving when shots were fired into their vehicle from a passing car. The women drove away and stopped when they realized the children had been shot, he explained.

"They drove away as they were being shot at. After she realized the children were injured, she stopped and called 911," he said.

CNN affiliate WSTM identified the victim as Dior after speaking with the girl's mother, Desiree Seymore.

