Two suspects arrested in the disappearance of Kristin Smart, family and sources say

(CNN) Two men were arrested Tuesday morning in connection with the disappearance of Kristin Smart, the California college student who vanished in 1996, a spokesman for the family and two law enforcement sources confirmed to CNN.

John Segale, a Smart family spokesperson, told CNN the family was notified by law enforcement officials on Tuesday that Paul Flores and his father, Ruben Flores, were arrested this morning.

Smart disappeared on May 25, 1996 . She was last seen near her Cal Polytechnic San Luis Obispo dorm, police said, after walking home from a party.

Smart was declared dead in 2002.

This is a developing story and will be updated.