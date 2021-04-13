(CNN) As one reader put it, "Covid hitting the US was like pushing a big pause button." Now, nearly half of all adults in America have received at least one dose of a vaccine and nearly 30% is fully vaccinated. After over a year filled with fear, delayed plans and loss, the news is making many people feel hopeful they might soon be pressing play on life.

People still have to take precautions given the spread of more transmissible forms of the virus, experts warn, but the outlook for this summer looks good.

We asked readers to share what they were most looking forward to doing as the country begins to open up -- and how the pandemic has affected their lives.

In the hustle and bustle of everyday life pre-pandemic, where family members under the same roof seemed like passing ships in the night, there was some joy in having the time to talk or enjoy a meal together. As Carman Thibodeaux of Round Hill, Virginia put it "I hope and think that this has brought my family closer and able to handle most anything."

But on the other side was the disappointment in finding out how ideologically distant you were from someone close to you. One reader from Chicago wrote, "It drew some of us closer and others further apart. For those of us who grew apart I don't see how we can reconcile our differences when you begin to see blatant disregard for public safety measures and the well-being of your community."