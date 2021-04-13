Dana Santas, known as the " Mobility Maker ," is a certified strength and conditioning specialist and mind-body coach in professional sports, and is the author of the book "Practical Solutions for Back Pain Relief."

(CNN) A history of being consistently active is strongly associated with a reduced risk of severe Covid-19, according to a new study released Tuesday.

Many of the listed risk factors are difficult — if not impossible — to mitigate, so it's understandable if you feel powerless in the face of some of them. However, the results of this new study could, arguably, add inactivity to the top of that list. Since inactivity is a modifiable risk factor, you can absolutely control it! Read on to learn how.

To reach the 150-minute exercise threshold over the course of a week, you need to exercise just under 22 minutes daily. For someone who doesn't exercise on a regular basis, that might sound a bit overwhelming. But 22 minutes a day doesn't have to mean signing up for a new gym membership, investing in a treadmill, or completely revamping your schedule.

With the right strategies, you can accomplish your daily exercise goal with very little disruption to your lifestyle, which is important for being able to sustain your new activity level.

Here are five practical, sustainable strategies to help you get in 22 active minutes a day.

Important note: Before beginning any new exercise program, consult your doctor. Stop immediately if you experience pain.

1. Take regular walks