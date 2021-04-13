Spain plans to open grave containing 33,000 civil war victims

(CNN) The government of Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has started the process to open up a mass grave containing the remains of more than 33,000 victims of the country's 1936-39 civil war.

Officials have asked for a permit which will allow them to start exhuming the bodies from the Valley of the Fallen, a vast mausoleum on the outskirts of Madrid built by Spain's former fascist dictator Francisco Franco, according to a statement from the Ministry of the Presidency published Monday.

The remains are buried in the crypt of the Basilica of the Holy Cross, and some of them have been claimed by family members, said the ministry.

The project will involve construction work that will allow workers to safely access and remove the remains.

The request was filed after the government approved 665,000 euros ($793,000) in funding for the project on March 30.

Read More