You’re not alone in feeling like you aged a decade in the last year. And you’re also not the only one who secretly partially dreads the idea of seeing your co-workers, friends and family after such a long time away from face-to-face contact — after all, cucumber peels and exfoliating brushes weren’t exactly on the top of anyone’s daily to-do list.
So what’s the answer to washing away all the extra years you psychically packed into your skin while you kept the world from crumbling all around you for over a year? Caudalie has a suggestion: Hit the wine bottle. Just not quite in the way you think.
For centuries, in the heart of wine country in France, wine grapes were the secret to the glowing, spot-free skin of the women who worked the vineyards making some of the finest vintages the world has ever seen. But it wasn’t until the mid-1990s in Bordeaux that Mathilde and Bertrand Thomas, working with Professor Joseph Vercauteren, finally pinpointed the actual science behind the beauty secrets local women had known for so long. The result was Caudalie, a beauty company that harnessed the unsurpassed power of the anti-aging polyphenols found in the grape seeds that most wineries simply let go to waste. And in the last year, Caudalie’s resveratrol collection has skyrocketed in popularity — with good reason.
Working with a Harvard University genetics professor, Caudalie patented a combination of resveratrol, a natural phenol found in grapevines to help regenerate healthy cells after damage, and hyaluronic acid, a substance found naturally in your body whose function is to keep your skin and eyes well lubricated. That elixir has been found to be twice as effective as retinol in keeping skin visibly firm. And that’s the mixture that Caudalie has used as the key to its line of resveratrol skin and beauty products.
It’s the reason why Resveratrol-Lift Instant Firming Serum has become such a hit, with users swearing by it. They’ve gone on record saying they’re getting noticeable results within weeks, with Caudalie’s resveratrol serum leaving them feeling fresh and not oily or overly scented but still keeping the skin smooth and hydrated. Look it up for yourself: It’s earned over 100 5-star reviews.
In keeping with Mathilde Thomas’ philosophy, all resveratrol products are at least 97% natural and follow the universal Caudalie rule of no parabens, phenoxyethanol, phthalates, mineral oils, PEGs, silicones or animal-derived ingredients. In addition, Caudalie has committed to zero-waste packaging by 2022, meaning all packaging will soon be completely recycled, recyclable or refillable, using less paper and no plastic film. That means a reduction in Caudalie’s carbon footprint of a whopping 40%. So when you buy Caudalie, you’re not just restoring your own beauty; you’re helping preserve our planet’s.
As we all start to finally return to our daily regimens of self-care, Caudalie’s resveratrol line should be part of your go-to skin care products when you wake up and when you go to bed. Because the secret to glowing, youthful skin is out — and this is one vintage you don’t want to pass up.