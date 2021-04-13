(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on Apple’s AirPods Pro, a discounted Dyson stick vac and savings on Dove body wash. All that and more below.

Apple Apple AirPods Pro

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back down to a respectable sale price on Amazon. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $199.99 (the discount will be automatically applied at checkout). Just be sure to shop before they sell out or the price goes back up.

Adidas Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up your kids for a new season at Adidas, since the brand is offering up to 30% off apparel, shoes and accessories for the youngest athletes among us with code GEARUP. This is a Buy More, Save More sale, so you’ll save 20% on two items and 30% off when you buy three or more.

Best Buy Dyson V7 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum

Now’s your chance to snag a Dyson at a discount. Right now Best Buy is marking down a Dyson V7 Animal Vacuum Cleaner to $279.99 — a rare deal on a coveted stick vac. Of course, the most exciting feature here is that this vac is cord-free. Simply charge up and move about your home without restriction for up to 60 minutes of fade-free power, thanks to an instant-release trigger that engages the battery while you’re cleaning but lets it rest when you’re just moving from one room to the next.

And as with other Dysons, this model features whole-machine HEPA filtration to trap allergens and expel cleaner air, and deep cleans with a powerful motor inside the brush bar that drives nylon bristles deep into carpets to remove ground-in dirt and dander. Plus, utilize three power modes to tackle any cleanup on any floor type. And finally, enjoy both a six-month warranty from Dyson and Walmart’s Protection Plan.

Refurbished Apple Macbook Pro, 512GB

If you’re in need of a new laptop and you don’t mind a refurb, head over to Amazon for a deal on a renewed, early 2020 MacBook Pro, which comes with all the features you love like the Touch Bar, Retina display and top-notch processing, graphics, storage and more. This 512GB model has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by Amazon-qualified suppliers, meaning it’s not Apple certified and it won’t come with an Apple warranty; instead, you’ll get a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee, and your computer may arrive in a generic box. However, it should work and look like new. Need even more storage space? Opt for the refurbished 1TB model for a still-low price of $1,549.99 instead.

Amazon Dove Body Wash and Hair Care

The preeminent name in body wash, Dove is a shower staple, thanks to its long-relied-upon soaps, along with its newer ventures into hair care products. Now for one day only you can save on all of the above at Amazon. A range of body wash packs in a variety of scents (or non-scents, if that’s more your speed), shampoos, conditioners and hair treatments are on sale, so it’s the perfect time to stock up.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Refurbished Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones ($199.99, originally $349.99; ebay.com)

Amazon Refurbished Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

It’s safe to say the Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of our favorite headphones, as they were our pick for best over-ear and best noise-canceling cans. Right now you can get a refurbished pair of the best headphones on the market back at the ultra-low price of $199.99. They boast industry-leading sound quality and stellar noise cancellation, and they have a 30-hour battery life so you can jam all day long.

Ulta

Ulta Ulta

Through April 17, Ulta is offering deep discounts on some of its bestselling essentials at the Spring Haul Event. Stock up on your favorites from top brands like L’Oréal, Maybelline, Revlon, Pixi and more, or take this as an opportunity to discover new favorites, like a satisfyingly gross foot peel from Baby Foot.

Refurbished Kindle Paperwhite (starting at $69.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Refurbished Kindle Paperwhite

If you’re in the market for a solid e-reader and don’t mind a refurb, consider this page-turner of an Amazon deal on a couple of Kindle Paperwhite devices. These models have either 8GB or 32GB of storage, so both casual and voracious readers can find the perfect Paperwhite for their library’s needs. And starting at just $69.99, the lightweight e-reader is a total steal, and you’ll still be getting features like weeks-long battery life and an easy-on-the-eyes screen that reads like a real page.

Echo Show 10 ($199.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Echo Show 10

If you’re looking to add Alexa to your home, now’s your chance to pick up the Echo Show 10 — Amazon’s latest, most advanced smart display — at an all-time low price. This device’s 10-inch display sits atop a motorized circular base, allowing it to automatically spin to keep you in frame during video chats or to keep content in your line of vision, and right now it’s $50 off at $199.99 . Plus, it boasts all the Echo Show features you’re already familiar with, like access to entertainment streaming services and, naturally, the famously helpful voice assistant. For more information, read our full review.

Circadian Optics Lumos 2.0 Light Therapy Lamp ($30.59, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Circadian Optics Lumos 2.0 Light Therapy Lamp

If you find yourself feeling SAD during the darker months of the year, consider picking up our favorite light therapy lamp for travel while it’s on sale. The Circadian Optics Lumos 2.0 Light Therapy Lamp is down to just $30.59, the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year, from its usual $59.99 price tag. Though the light’s surface area is relatively small, we loved how it folds up to fit in carry-ons and small spaces and boasts brightness options and adjustable light direction in a tiny but mighty package.

Sephora

Sephora Sephora

Beauty lovers, rejoice! Sephora’s Beauty Insider Spring Savings Event, during which members of the beauty store’s loyalty program scoop up major deals from major brands, is now open to just top-tier Rouge members. Those who have attained Rouge status can snag a 20% off sitewide discount when they use code OMGSPRING now through April 19, while VIBs will be able to save 15% starting on April 13 and Insiders will be 10% off starting on April 15. Start shopping as soon as you’re able in order to avoid your favorite beauty buy selling out during this stellar savings event.

EarFun Air ($53.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Amazon EarFun Air

If you’re looking to spend less than $100 on earbuds, go with the EarFun Air. We named these buds our top pick for best budget earbuds after five months of testing, and they snagged the title of “best earbuds for working from home” too. Best of all, right now the white EarFun Air colorway is even cheaper than usual, thanks to an extra 10% off when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. Sounds like a pretty great deal to us.

Casper

Casper Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to start off spring with a new mattress. Casper is offering 15% off its Nova and Wave mattresses and 10% off its Original and Elements mattresses with promo code APRIL21 during the brand’s Spring Sale. Just be sure to shop soon; the savings will say good night for good by April 13.

Apt2B

Apt2B Apt2B

Whether you’re looking for a few new pieces of decor to spruce up your space or you’re in need of something bigger, like a sofa or dresser, look no further than Apt2B’s 10th Anniversary Sale. Through April 19, the home retailer is taking 15% off storewide, 20% off orders of $2,999 or more and 25% off orders of $3,999 or more, so you can find stylish home goods for far cheaper than usual.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot The Home Depot

Spring has officially arrived at The Home Depot. At the mega home retailer’s Spring Savings Event, shoppers save up big on thousands of items necessary to usher in a new season, including outdoor power tools, cleaning products, grills, patio furniture and more. It’s just the occasion you’ve been waiting for to revamp your home and outdoor space.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live ($109, originally $169.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Underscored previously dubbed Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live the most comfortable earbuds around, and now you can snag a new pair on sale. Amazon is marking down the buds in Mystic White to $109 — just $2 away from the lowest price we’ve seen. These bean-shaped buds nestle against your ear to deliver a robust soundstage. For more info, read our full review here.

Eight Sleep

Eight Sleep Eight Sleep

Improve your sleep situation at Eight Sleep’s Sleep Better Sale. You can nab $100 off the Pod mattress, $50 off the Pod Pro Cover, plus 20% off all accessories with your Pod or Pod Pro Cover purchase. You’ll also score an additional $150 off the Pod or Pod Pro by stacking the code AFF150 on top of this offer. Essentially, it’s the sale of your dreams.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (starting at $879.99; woot.com)

Apple Apple iPhone 11 Pro

In need of a new iPhone? Woot! has some new, unlocked iPhone 11 Pro models up for grabs for as low as $879.99 for a limited time. Choose from Midnight Green and silver colorways, and select how much storage you need: 64GB, 256GB or 512GB. Your purchase comes with Apple’s one-year limited warranty, and the phone itself features everything you’ve come to expect from Apple’s ubiquitous device, including a Super Retina XDR display and Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto cameras. Read our full review of the 11 Pro here for more details.

Best Buy

Best Buy Best Buy

Now’s the right time to stock up on discounted tech: Best Buy’s Outlet Event is on. Through April 18, you can save on clearance and open-box items, including appliances, TVs, laptops and more, not to mention a selection of marked-down refurbs. If you opt for an open-box product, Best Buy will list the condition so you know exactly what you’re getting. Plus, most items come with Best Buy’s warranty and the retailer’s Return and Exchange Promise.

