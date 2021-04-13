(CNN) —

Loungewear ruled the trends last year, and if there’s one thing people can agree on it’s that we’d prefer to never wear real pants again. “While we all enjoy to dress up now and then, we have gotten used to dressing for comfort and ease,” explains celebrity stylist Kelvin “K.J.” Moody. Although comfort is in this season, unfortunately we can’t wear our favorite pajamas, leggings and cozy robes out of the house, but we can wear joggers.

What are joggers?

According to celebrity stylist Alyssa Sutter, “joggers are a slimmer, more tailored version of a sweatpant. Joggers typically have a higher rise with a drawstring waist, tapered leg and elastic bottom at the ankle.” You’ve likely seen the trend worn by your favorite influencers, trendsetters and TikTok stars, but don’t let that stress you out; it’s effortless for both men and women. For a casual look, Sutter recommends opting for a matching set, a basic tee, a chain necklace and your favorite sneakers.

Our fashion insiders believe joggers can totally be worn year-round — highlighting versatility as just one of the pants’ merits. “A good pair of joggers is constructed in a way that minimizes skin chafing seams and optimizes style, comfort and functionality,” says Moody.

With this in mind, ahead we’ve rounded up some stylist-recommended and top-rated joggers for both men and women you’ll want to update your loungewear collection with this spring.

Best joggers for men

H&M Slim Fit Cargo Joggers ($29.99; hm.com)

H&M H&M Slim Fit Cargo Joggers

These slim fit cargo joggers at H&M are a favorite of Sutter’s. “They feel really modern and cool, and make a great alternative to a typical loungewear jogger,” she says.

Rhone Commuter Slim Fit Jogger Pants ($76.80, originally $128; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Rhone Commuter Slim Fit Jogger Pants

Headed back into the office but don’t want to stray from comfort? Opt for the Rhone Commuter Slim Fit Jogger Pants that look extremely put together.

Everlane Uniform The Sport Jogger ($68; everlane.com)

Everlane Everlane Uniform The Sport Jogger

Everlane’s The Sport Jogger is made with the brand’s recycled nylon stretch fabric, ReTech, which was created for comfort and durability — two important qualities of a good jogger.

Goodthreads Athletic Fit Jogger Pant ($30.90; amazon.com)

Amazon Goodthreads Athletic Fit Jogger Pant

The Goodthreads Athletic Fit Joggers are loved by both us and Moody. Available in eight colors, these look both comfy and stylish.

Under Armour Sportstyle Zip Pocket Knit Joggers ($59.99; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Under Armour Sportstyle Zip Pocket Knit Joggers

You can’t go wrong with these tapered fit joggers by Under Armour — one reviewer even shared that they’re so good three of their family members own them.

Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger Sweatpants ($89; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger Sweatpants

The Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger Sweatpants are made with a moisture-wicking material, so you won’t feel stifled as the temperatures heat up.

Standard Cloth Jayden Garment Dyed Cargo Jogger ($69; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters Standard Cloth Jayden Garment Dyed Cargo Jogger

Introducing another one of our cargo jogger favorites. Opt for these if you want your pants to make a statement.

Gansanro Slim Fit Joggers (starting at $21.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Gansanro Slim Fit Joggers

If we had to show someone an example of joggers, this would be the pair we’d show. Buy these if you want to see if the trend is for you. Celebrity stylist Mickey Freeman emphasizes the importance of fit “because a size too big or small can throw off the entire look.”

H&M Cargo Joggers ($39.99; hm.com)

H&M H&M Cargo Joggers

These H&M joggers are a modern update to your typical cargo pants, featuring an elasticized drawstring waistband and just the right amount of pockets.

Topman Skinny Joggers ($50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Topman Skinny Joggers

It’s easy to see how these skinny joggers can be dressed up. Pair them with your favorite sneakers and a bomber jacket for a weekend look.

Best joggers for women

Everlane The Track Jogger ($58; everlane.com)

Everlane Everlane The Track Jogger

Is there anything Everlane can’t do? Surely they can make a quintessential jogger that’s relaxed and trendy.

Zella Live In Jogger Pants ($59; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Zella Live In Jogger Pants

We love the Zella leggings, so it’s no surprise the brand’s jogger pants have rave reviews at Nordstrom. The slim fit and color options are an added bonus.

Naadam Café Cotton Cashmere Jogger ($135; naadam.co)

Naadam Naadam Café Cotton Cashmere Jogger

Sutter thinks Naadam is a great place to find a luxe jogger, such as this cashmere pair. “They offer unisex styles and are ethically made with materials that are cruelty-free and responsibly sourced,” she says.

Nike Tech Fleece Oversized High-Waisted Sweatpants ($90; asos.com)

ASOS Nike Tech Fleece Oversized High-Waisted Sweatpants

Moody recommends this oversized pair by Nike, which has a sporty cool-girl vibe that we’re loving.

BP. All Weekend Joggers ($39; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom BP. All Weekend Joggers

You’re going to want to live in these joggers by BP. — whether you’re chilling at home or running errands.

Asos Design Petite Woven Sweatpants ($36, originally $45; asos.com)

Asos Asos Design Petite Woven Sweatpants

It might be difficult to find joggers that aren’t overly baggy if you have a more petite frame. Moody thinks you should try out these from Asos’ petite collection that’ll fit just right.

UO Isla Linen Jogger Pant ($59; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters UO Isla Linen Jogger Pant

The paperbag-style waistband on these joggers at Urban truly sets these apart from the rest. The linen material will feel light and breezy, even in warmer temps.

Out From Under Harley Thermal Jogger Pant ($54; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfiters Out From Under Harley Thermal Jogger Pant

Looking to avoid the typical cotton jogger? Try out this pair in a waffle material that will remind you of pajamas or your favorite robe.

Out From Under Jogger Pant ($54; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters Out From Under Jogger Pant

How sweet are the drop pockets on these joggers? We’re equally as obsessed with the two-toned shading, unlike any others we’ve seen.

H&M High-Waist Joggers ($24.99; hm.com)

H&M H&M High-Waist Joggers

Pastel joggers are having a serious moment right now. Grab yourself a pair of these in a variety of colors for only $25.

Libin Cargo Joggers ($29.98; amazon.com)

Amazon Libin Cargo Joggers

Reviewers love these joggers for the fit and lightweight feel, with one sharing that they would even wear them to work.

Lululemon Dance Studio Jogger ($98; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Lululemon Dance Studio Jogger

Can’t get enough of your beloved Lululemon leggings? You might want to consider its Dance Studio Jogger that we could imagine being dressed up or down.