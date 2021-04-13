(CNN) —

The Instagram-famous Always Pan from Our Place is a great tool for home cooks with tiny kitchens: It’s designed to replace your fry pan, steamer, skillet, saucepan, spoon rest, saucier and spatula — all in one beautifully designed piece of cookware. And after testing it out ourselves, we’re even more inclined to call it a good investment for those who don’t have the space for a full cookware set.

Now Our Place is adding another colorway to its Always Pan lineup, and it’s in one of spring’s most stylish shades: a warm, go-with-anything Terracotta. It launches April 13 — and if it’s like any other of the Always Pans hues, it’s likely to sell out super fast.

Our Place Always Pan in Terracotta

The colorway is inspired by co-founder Shiza Shahid’s childhood memories of seeing terracotta cookware from Pakistan’s Bronze Age Indus Valley Civilization: “I understood then all that cooking represents: our intellect, creativity, identity and soul,” she said in a statement.

Always Pan ($145; ourplace.com)

Cooking might be artistry, and the Always Pans are too: They’re stylish enough to leave out on the stovetop if you’re tight on space, and the Terracotta color is an addition to a range of Instagram-friendly colors that already include a graphite gray, a peppery red, a muted blue and the blush-toned Spice.

Our Place Always Pan in Terracotta

Handy and well-designed details include a stay-cool handle, a spatula that has a built-in spot to rest on the handle of the pan and a pasta strainer that doubles as a steamer — plus, it has a pour spout so you can get every last drop of au jus onto your dish. While they’re admittedly a little heavy at almost 4 pounds with the lid on, it’s because they’re constructed from made-to-last aluminum with a nonstick, chemical-free coating; the pan is easy enough to lift with the lid off.

The only thing it doesn’t do? Go in the oven. And while you’ll still need other pans for dishes that require a few things going on at once, it’s a great tool for busy weeknights when one-pot meals or something quick and easy is what’s called for — and right now that sounds (and looks) pretty fantastic to us.